BBC Boss Tony Hall Apologizes for Broadcaster’s Use of Racial Slur in News Report

Tony Hall, the director general of British public broadcaster BBC, has apologized for the use of a racial slur in a news report last month.

In a report that aired on July 29 on the regional show “Points West” and on the BBC News Channel, about a racially aggravated attack in Bristol, England, the N-word was used.

Although the network received more than 18,600 complaints, the BBC initially defended the report.

