BBC board to review editorial policies following Lord Dyson report

The BBC board will launch a review into the effectiveness of the broadcaster’s editorial policies and governance following Lord Dyson’s report into the 1995 Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales.

The inquiry by the former master of the rolls concluded that journalist Martin Bashir had used “deceitful behaviour” to land the world exclusive and an internal BBC investigation a year later had covered it up.

In a statement, the BBC board admitted the failings set out in the 127-page document and said it hoped to ensure the “mistakes of the past” were not repeated.

It said: “We accepted Lord Dyson’s findings in full and reiterate the apology we have offered to all those affected by the failings identified.

“We recognise the impact that the events it describes has had on so many people, not least those whose lives were personally affected by what happened.

“We also acknowledge that audiences had a right to expect better from the BBC.”

The review will be undertaken by a group of non-executive board directors, led by Sir Nick Serota, senior independent director of the BBC.

It will be supported by Ian Hargreaves and Sir Robbie Gibb, non-executive members of the corporation’s editorial guidelines and standards committee, and will report to the BBC board in September.

The review will look at oversight of editorial practices and assess the robustness and independence of whistleblowing processes at the broadcaster.

It will also identify “lessons to be learned” from Lord Dyson’s review which may be relevant today.

The board added: “We have confidence that the processes and guidelines in today’s BBC are much stronger than they were in 1995, but we know we must also do what we can to prevent such an incident happening again.

“As such, we think it is right that we review the effectiveness of the BBC’s editorial policies and governance in detail.

“In doing this, the board will hold the Executive to account to ensure there are strong day-to-day editorial processes and a clear route by which to handle any specific issues arising from Lord Dyson’s report.

“The board will look at the culture of the BBC as part of its remit to assess the effectiveness of policies and practice.”

Scotland Yard has said it will study Lord Dyson’s findings to assess whether the report contains any “significant new evidence”.

Lord Dyson said Bashir was in “serious breach” of the BBC’s producer guidelines when he faked bank statements and showed them to Diana’s brother Earl Spencer to gain access to the princess.

An internal inquiry in 1996, led by former director-general Lord Tony Hall, who was director of BBC news and current affairs at the time, exonerated Bashir, even though he had previously admitted lying about the fake documents he used in obtaining the interview.