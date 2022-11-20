BBC blasted for not screening World Cup opening ceremony on TV

Jeremy Wilson
·3 min read
BBC blasted for not screening World Cup opening ceremony on TV - Elsa /Getty Images

The BBC declined to air the opening ceremony of the World Cup on television on Sunday, broadcasting a monologue critical of Qatar instead.

Gary Lineker launched the broadcaster’s coverage of the tournament with an introduction referencing the much-debated rights of migrant workers, LGBT people and women in the host nation.

This segment was aired on BBC One while the opening ceremony was still ongoing, but the corporation chose not to air the display on its main terrestrial channel despite having rights to the subsequent match between Qatar and Ecuador. The BBC appears to have broken a recent broadcasting convention, as for recent tournaments in Russia and Brazil ITV aired the opening ceremony and then the first game immediately after.

Lineker instead kicked off the coverage in a Qatar studio, saying: “It’s the most controversial World Cup in history and a ball hasn’t even been kicked.

“Ever since Fifa chose Qatar back in 2010, the smallest nation to have hosted football’s greatest competition has faced some big questions – from accusations of corruption in the bidding process to the treatment of migrant workers who built the stadiums where many lost their lives.

“Homosexuality is illegal here. Women’s rights and freedom of expression are in the spotlight.”

He also referred to the decision to host the tournament in the tiny Gulf State in the first place, which necessitated switching the summer completion to winter to deal with temperatures.

The ceremony itself featured camels, Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman and a performance of the new tournament song, 'Dreamers', featuring singer Jungkook of K-pop boy band BTS, alongside Qatari singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi.

The decision to ignore the display in Doha has prompted criticism from some quarters, with Conservative MP Scott Benton questioned the decision, complaining that “30 mins into the BBC’s coverage of the World Cup and football hasn’t had a mention”, and suggesting that the BBC “could have saved thousands & reported on it from the UK” instead of sending critical presenters around the world.

Mehrdad Ghodoussi, a partner at PCP Capital Partners and one of the main faces at Newcastle United following the Saudi Arabian takeover, went on Twitter to say that it was “a shame” that BBC One did not broadcast the event live.

Others on social media were rather more direct, describing the non-coverage as “disrespectful”, “embarrassing” and “disgraceful”.

BBC insiders have suggested that there was no intention to boycott the ceremony for moral reasons. The show was aired on the corporation’s websites, although not on BBC One, which puzzled many terrestrial viewers.

BBC One instead broadcast the Women’s Super Cup, which clashed with the opening ceremony, before going straight to the studio team led by Lineker.

On Sunday night Lineker responded to accusations the BBC had decided to ignore the ceremony. He wrote on Twitter: "It was shown live in its entirety on @BBCiplayer, BBC Sport website and red button. The timing of the opening ceremony was changed to an earlier time very recently and WSL was already confirmed on @bbcone. If you wanted to watch it, you could."

It is understood that the corporation’s news wing will cover controversies in Qatar in future, with BBC Sport focussing on the football.

A BBC statement said: “Full build up and coverage of the World Cup has been available across the BBC, including the opening ceremony on iPlayer.”

