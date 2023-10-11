The BBC and Black Lives Matter have exposed the virtue-signalling class’s moral depravity

Hamas must now see justice, just as the leading Nazi perpetrators did at Nuremberg - Eddie Worth/AP

For once, I’m not blaming the politicians. Rishi Sunak, Keir Starmer, Suella Braverman, even Emmanuel Macron and Joe Biden: all have behaved impeccably these past few days. It’s the footballers, the pop stars, the middle-class virtue-signallers, the knee-takers and emoji posters, the HR activists, the academics, charity workers and “human rights” advocates who are missing in action, days after the worst anti-Semitic massacre in 78 years.

Silence does not ordinarily imply complicity. But what if you are one of those people who jumps on every bandwagon and keeps adding flags, logos and messages of support to your Facebook or TikTok page, but had nothing to say about a genocidal attack on Jews, no unequivocal support to proffer to Israel, no interest in properly condemning Hamas? What if you posted Slava Ukraini on your profile, put up a poster for BLM in your front window, and keep spamming your WhatsApp neighbourhood group with political messaging, but cannot conceive of tweeting Am Yisrael Chai?

Are you scared of retribution, and if so what does that tell us about extremism in Britain, the failure of integration and the police’s lack of commitment to upholding the same law for all? Or do you think that Israel got what it deserved, and does that not make you an anti-Semite? Or is it because you believe the world’s only Jewish state to be so powerful as to not need support, and you have therefore, inadvertently, internalised another anti-Semitic trope? Do you think that 7.2 million Jews, far fewer than London’s population, surrounded by fanatics armed with 150,000 missiles, threatened by a quasi-nuclear Iran that swears to destroy them, don’t deserve sympathy?

Genocide is the act of deliberately killing large numbers of people from a nation or ethnic group with the aim of destroying it. Hamas has committed an act of genocide, a crime against humanity, against the Jewish people and Israel: anybody who cannot see this has lost all sense of right and wrong.

If anything, describing Hamas as “terrorist” is too soft: they are war criminals, more akin to Isis and the Khmer Rouge than al-Qaeda or the IRA. They massacred over 1,000 men, women, children and babies, shooting them and burning them alive, injuring thousands of others, raping dozens and kidnapping scores. They would have killed far more had they not belatedly been neutralised.

Almost uniquely, comparisons with the Nazis are the most appropriate historic parallel. Hamas are Nazis, with the same aim: they want to ethnically cleanse the region of Jews from the Jordan river to the Mediterranean sea. Hamas’s 1988 Charter calls for the total eradication of Israel, its replacement by an Islamist state and cites approvingly The Protocols of the Elders of Zion, a gross anti-Semitic forgery also endorsed in Mein Kampf.

The Third Reich’s Einsatzgruppen were SS death squads that inflicted mass murder. They played a central role in the implementation of the Final Solution, and some of their leaders were condemned to death at Nuremberg. The Hamas barbarians who entered Israel from Gaza, an independent territory from which Israel had entirely withdrawn in 2005, were jihadi Einsatzgruppen, a depraved Islamist take on the original Nazi monstrosity.

The SS rode cars and motorbikes; Hamas also operated paragliders and bulldozers. Hitler’s men often hid what they did. The Hamas war criminals live-streamed their inhumanity, and some supporters across the West were openly celebrating within hours of the attacks (I witnessed a firework display and a flag-waving crowd dancing with joy in Edgware Road, London, late on Saturday night).

One of the premises of the state of Israel, reconstituted in 1948 on a tiny slither of land, was “never again.” No more Holocaust, no more pogroms, no more ethnic cleansing, no more expulsions, forced conversions, mass rapes or wholesale slavery. Yet it has happened again: 7/10 was the greatest one-day massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, the deadliest bestial atrocity conducted in land controlled and defended by a Jewish army since the genocide that followed the Bar Kokhba revolt in 132. It was far deadlier than the 1905 Odessa pogrom, or Iraq’s Farhud in 1941, or the annihilation of York’s Jewish population in 1190. Throughout history, Jews have been persecuted by every dominant group – Egyptians or Romans, Christians or Muslims, Communists or Nazis – but 7/10 will go down in infamy.

So why is it being said, increasingly loudly already, that there is some sort of moral equivalence between the deaths caused by genocidal murderers, and those caused in the act of seeking to prevent further attacks and to remove an evil regime? Countries must minimise civilian casualties, all of which are deplorable, but, as Israel marches into Gaza, some will be just as inevitable as they were when the Allies fought the Nazis all the way to the heart of Germany. Hamas caused this war, and places its army in civilian locations: it is a criminal regime and bears ultimate responsibility for every life lost.

The BBC’s moral void is heartbreaking. It is our country’s supposed conscience, and yet it won’t even describe Hamas as terrorists, despite it being their official designation by the British state. Would today’s BBC have described the original Nazis as “militants”? Would it have described the Waffen SS as “fighters”? Did the BBC remain “impartial” after the horrible murder of George Floyd?

Why, but why, is a massacre of Israeli Jews at the hands of anti-Semitic jihadists so different? By disgracefully refusing to describe Hamas as terrorists, the BBC’s pseudo-“impartiality” makes it in fact scandalously biased against Israel: it downplays Hamas’s crimes, creates a fake equivalence between the two sides, and taints the Israeli response.

We also now know what many proponents of woke Critical Race Theory truly believe. UK Black Lives Matter retweeted approvingly a picture of the terrorist bulldozer smashing down the Israeli fence, an attack on the Balfour declaration and messages blaming Israel. It rejected David Lammy’s condemnation of Hamas, and retweeted “‘Black lives matter’ and ‘I stand with Israel’ are two things that can’t coexist.” The Chicago BLM tweeted an image of the terrorists entering Israel on a paraglider.

History repeats itself. Nobody ever learns. Optimism is cowardice. Brace for long, dark weeks ahead.

