BBC Audience React With Astonishment At Tory Minister Over NHS Claims

Policing minister Chris Philp was defending the government's NHS record.

A Tory minister faced ridicule from a BBC audience after he defended the government’s record on the NHS.

Chris Philp, who is policing minister, told Radio Four’s ‘Any Questions’ that “record amounts” were being spent on the health service.

He also insisted that there were “more doctors and nurses than ever before”.

But that prompted gasps and laughter from members of the watching audience.

Labour MP Margaret Hodge, who was also on the show’s panel of politicians, said: “That’s just not true, Chris.”

Referring to the reaction from those watching, Philp said: “The audience make a funny noise but that’s actually a fact, there are more doctors and nurses and yet there are issues with waiting lists.”

Presenter Alex Forsyth pointed out that one in 10 NHS posts were vacant and that waiting lists are at record levels.

Philp then blamed the strikes by doctors - prompting more catcalls from the audience.

A survey last month of NHS workers revealed “shocking” levels of staff shortages.

More than 3,000 members of the Unite union were polled, with half saying that staffing levels in their area have regularly reached a point where “patient care has been compromised and unsafe” in the past year.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The survey’s findings are stark. Every day across England, patients are being put in danger due to staff shortages.”

