BBC Appoints Lord Dyson to Investigate Princess Diana ‘Panorama’ Interview Scandal

The board of U.K. broadcaster BBC has appointed former Supreme Court judge Lord Dyson to lead the independent investigation into the circumstances around how a 1995 interview with Diana, Princess of Wales, on the “Panorama” program was secured.

The interview, with journalist Martin Bashir, now the BBC’s religion editor, has been back in the eye of the storm in recent weeks in the U.K.

The investigation will look at what steps the the BBC and in particular Martin Bashir took with a view to obtaining the interview, including forged documents, and whether these steps were relevant to the BBC’s editorial standards of the time. It will also look at how the BBC’s and Bashir’s actions influenced Dian’s decision to grant the interview, and also examine the BBC’s 1995 and 1996 investigations into the matter.

Tim Davie, BBC director-general, said: “The BBC is determined to get to the truth about these events and that is why we have commissioned an independent investigation. Formerly Master of the Rolls and a Justice of the Supreme Court, Lord Dyson is an eminent and highly respected figure who will lead a thorough process.”

Lord Dyson said: “This is an important investigation which I will start straight away. I will ensure it is both thorough and fair.”

The BBC is handing over all of its relevant records to the investigation and will publish a report at its conclusion.

Lord Dyson has appointed Fieldfisher LLP as solicitors to the independent investigation. Fieldfisher’s has a track record of advising those conducting major public inquiries, and has acted as solicitors to the inquest into the death of Diana, Princess of Wales and Dodi Al Fayed, the 7/7 London bombings inquests, the Litvinenko inquiry and the Baha Mousa Inquiry.

