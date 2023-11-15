BBC Apologizes Over Israel-Hamas War Misreporting After Anchor Falsely Claimed IDF ‘Targeted’ Medical Staff

The BBC has apologized after a news anchor mis-reported a Reuters news story to suggest the Israeli arms was targeting medical staff.

“As BBC News covered initial reports that Israeli forces had entered Gaza’s main hospital, we said that “medical teams and Arab speakers” were being targeted. This was incorrect and misquoted a Reuters report. We should have said IDF forces included medical teams and Arabic speakers for this operation. We apologise for this error, which fell below our usual editorial standards. The correct version of events was broadcast minutes later and we apologised for the mistake on air later in the morning.”

The BBC newsreader, believed to be Monica Miller, a senior broadcast journalist and BBC anchor based in Singapore, was reading from a Reuters report when she twice stated the Israeli military was “targeting people including medical teams as well as Arab speakers” in Gaza’s Al Shifa hospital.

