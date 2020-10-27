BBC apologises for not mentioning Reeva Steenkamp in Oscar Pistorius documentary trailer

The BBC has been forced to apologise after a trailer for its new Oscar Pistorius documentary failed to directly mention his murdered girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

Pistorius, a double amputee who competed in both the Olympics and Paralympics, was jailed for the murder of Steenkamp which took place in the early hours of Valentine's Day 2013.

A new BBC documentary entitled “The Trials Of Oscar Pistorius” is set to be released next month and will look at the lengthy trial and the murder itself.

However, when the trailer for the four-part series was released on Tuesday, online commentators were outraged that it failed to mention Steenkamp by name.

View photos Pistorius in court back in 2016. (Getty) More

No one says Reeva Steenkamp’s name in this trailer, or speaks for her. In seven years with all that’s supposedly changed about editorial practice and how we talk about these stories, she’s just back to being the unnamed girlfriend. https://t.co/Nf3s5eK0RO — Dr Fern Riddell (@FernRiddell) October 27, 2020

Rightly so @bbcpress recognise failing to acknowledge Reeva Steenkamp in a promo about her murder was a massive error.



However, a film centred on the killers’ experiences rather than victims’ is still abhorrent. We need better standards of reporting fatal domestic abuse now. https://t.co/AxkZccE79x — David Challen (@David_Challen) October 27, 2020

Historian Dr Fern Riddell said: “No one says Reeva Steenkamp’s name in this trailer, or speaks for her.

“In seven years with all that’s supposedly changed about editorial practice and how we talk about these stories, she’s just back to being the unnamed girlfriend.”

Domestic abuse campaigner David Challen tweeted: “Rightly so @bbcpress recognise failing to acknowledge Reeva Steenkamp in a promo about her murder was a massive error.

“However, a film centred on the killers’ experiences rather than victims’ is still abhorrent. We need better standards of reporting fatal domestic abuse now.”

Read more: Oscar Pistorius documentary to air on the BBC

Tory MP Jackie Doyle-Price tweeted: “Reeva Steenkamp Was a human being whose life was snuffed our. She should not be forgotten or erased. Bad call BBC. #rememberreeva”

The BBC later apologised in a statement posted on its social media accounts, adding that the trailer would be “replaced by something more representative of the series”.

"We regret that the original trail did not refer to Reeva Steenkamp directly,” the BBC statement read.

Watch: Pistorius jail term extended by court in 2017

"We are aware of the upset it has caused, which was never the intention. We have removed the trail and it will be replaced by something more representative of the series, which examines in detail a number of complex issues connected with her murder."

The Trials Of Oscar Pistorius will be available on BBC iPlayer next month before airing on BBC Two at a later date.

The series features interviews with people close to his story and looks back on his journey to becoming an international athletics star before his arrest.

Pistorius was sentenced to five years in prison back in 2015 after a South African judge found the athlete guilty of culpable homicide, but he was later released and put under house arrest just a year later.

The original verdict of the court was later changed to murder by an appeal court which handed him a new six year sentence and sent him back to jail.

In November 2017, Pistorius’s sentence was more than doubled to 15 years, minus time already served.