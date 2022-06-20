BBC ‘allowed Lewis Goodall to leave’ Newsnight to solve Left-wing bias

Anita Singh
·3 min read
Lewis Goodall (centre) and Emily Maitlis, have both left BBC Newsnight to join a new Global podcast
Lewis Goodall (centre) and Emily Maitlis, have both left BBC Newsnight to join a new Global podcast

BBC bosses believe they have solved the problem of perceived Left-wing bias on Newsnight, after Lewis Goodall announced he was leaving to join Emily Maitlis at a commercial rival.

The Telegraph understands that the corporation did not make a counter-offer when Goodall, the programme’s policy editor, told them he had been approached by Global.

The departure of Goodall and Maitlis is being viewed as an opportunity to reset the programme and focus on impartiality after the pair were at the centre of damaging rows with the Government.

Goodall, a former Labour activist who previously worked for a Left-wing think tank, will be the third presenter on Global’s political podcast co-hosted by Maitlis and former BBC correspondent Jon Sopel.

He will also become the commercial broadcaster’s analysis and investigations editor.

Goodall, a former Labour activist who previously worked for a Left-wing think tank - Richard Gardner/Shutterstock
BBC insiders said the BBC Two programme will move forward with a new team free from accusations of bias, and with a “scrupulous approach” to impartiality. “This is an important programme and one that it is vital we get right. We are determined to do that, and when people move on it creates opportunities,” one source said.

Nadine Dorries, the Culture Secretary, announced last month that the Government’s Mid-Term Review of the BBC will have a particular focus on impartiality.

Goodall has had public spats with Sir Robbie Gibb, the former director of communications at No 10 and now a BBC board member.

In August 2020, he wrote an article for the new Statesman, billed as an examination of “how the Government’s ineptitude created a lost generation”. Sir Robbie wrote at the time: “Is there anyone more damaging to the BBC’s reputation for impartiality than Lewis Goodall? This is so off the scale I don’t even know where to begin.”

In January of that year, Sir Robbie criticised Goodall’s comments on Brexit. Goodall replied: “Thanks for this Robbie. Maybe one day, if I’m as impartial as you, I can get a knighthood too.” Sir Robbie said: “My advice to you is to listen to constructive criticism and try and improve.”

Maitlis was responsible for the BBC’s biggest impartiality row in recent years, when she delivered a 2020 Newsnight monologue about Dominic Cummings’ trip to Barnard Castle.

Maitlis told viewers: “Dominic Cummings broke the rules. The country can see that and it’s shocked the Government cannot.” The facts were disputed at the time, and the BBC said the programme had fallen short of required standards.

The presenter later told Press Gazette that the BBC had caved in to pressure from Number 10. Earlier this year, she was found guilty of breaching guidelines by retweeting criticism of Nadine Dorries and the Government’s “tawdry Trumpian shabbiness”.

The current presenting line-up for the BBC Two programme includes Kirsty Wark, Faisal Islam and Mark Urban. Emma Barnett left the show in February to focus on other projects.

Goodall said his brief as Global’s analysis and investigations editor would be “to supercharge the organisation’s video output”.

He said on Twitter: “It’s so important to keep yourself challenged and that’s what I’m doing here. The chance to create entirely new things was tantalising.”

Andrew Marr among recent Global signings

Goodall added that he would not be leaving the BBC straight away as the corporation was “rightly as always getting their money’s worth” [sic].

Global has made a concerted effort to poach BBC stars, and counts Andrew Marr among its recent signings.

Tom Cheal, managing editor of Global’s talk radio station, LBC, said: “Lewis combines expansive knowledge of the inner workings of Westminster with brilliant storytelling and impactful, agenda-setting reporting which will be a core focus as we continue to enhance our video output.

“Video journalism will play an increasingly important role in how we reach and engage audiences.”

