BBC to air Eurovision special after contest was axed due to coronavirus

Photo credit: BBC

From Digital Spy

The BBC has revealed what will replace Eurovision 2020 in the wake of its cancellation due to coronavirus.



Scroll to continue with content Ad

The live final of the song contest was due to take place in the city of Rotterdam on Saturday, May 16.

However, after COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation, the event was cancelled – although it is hoped that it will return to Rotterdam next year.

In new scheduling changes announced by the BBC today (March 24), it has been confirmed that the planned BBC coverage of the contest will be replaced by a special Eurovision broadcast called Eurovision: Come Together.



Photo credit: BBC

Related: Every single Eurovision Song Contest Winner since 1956

Hosted by Graham Norton, the show will feature classic Eurovision performances aiming to unite the country in such uncertain times.

It will also give viewers an insight into what the 2020 contest would have looked like, alongside a number of interviews, including one with this year's planned UK entry James Newman.

"We can all still have a Eurovision moment, even if it is different from the past," said BBC Director-General Tony Hall.

"Our pledge is offer the best escapism, fun and distraction we can, alongside the news and information everyone needs."

Photo credit: Guy Prives - Getty Images

Related: Gavin & Stacey returning to TV on Saturday nights

Eurovision organisers previously explained that they were exploring "alternative programming" options following its cancellation.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said that it was looking into new formats for this year's show, not focused on competition.

Eurovision: Come Together will air on Saturday, May 16 on BBC One.

The information in this story is accurate as of the publication date. While we are attempting to keep our content as up-to-date as possible, the situation surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to develop rapidly, so it's possible that some information and recommendations may have changed since publishing. For any concerns and latest advice, visit the World Health Organisation. If you're in the UK, the National Health Service can also provide useful information and support, while US users can contact the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Story continues

Digital Spy now has a newsletter – sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox.

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Instagram and Twitter accounts.

You Might Also Like