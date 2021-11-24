BBBS Christmas yard sale back

A holiday sale chock full of bargains put a smile on the faces of many shoppers, as Big Brothers Big Sisters Kincardine and District hosted its first Christmas Yard Sale since the beginning of the pandemic.

This year, the sale was moved to an auditorium at the Davidson Centre, which executive director Yolanda Ritsema said “provided more space and room for people to move around.”

Approximately a dozen volunteers came out on Friday afternoon to accept donations of every imaginable holiday decoration. All donations were grouped into categories and set out on display on long tables.

All money raised at the sale, according to Ritsema, will be used to support BBBS programming. She also expressed gratitude to everyone who donated and the volunteers who came out to run the sale. One volunteer, Karen Beitz, remarked, “to be part of the community, you have to volunteer in the community.”

Masks and proof of vaccination were required at the door as per instructions from the health unit and the province.

Tammy Schneider, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Kincardine Independent