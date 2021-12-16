Bazaarvoice State of Retail Report finds shoppers crave in-store technology that mimics their online experience

Bazaarvoice, Inc.
·3 min read

Half (47%) of consumers are excited about the potential technology has to enhance their shopping experience

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bazaarvoice, Inc., the leading provider of product reviews and user-generated content (UGC) solutions, announced the results of its newest study, “The State of Retail Report.” The research is based on survey responses of over 8,000 consumers from the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Australia, and Canada, and over 500 decision makers who work in retail from the same countries. The results uncover how retail has changed: Before, shoppers wanted streamlined online experiences, but now, they want those same services in-person, too. US survey highlights include:

  • Shoppers want in-store tech that provides them with UGC: When consumers were asked what technologies they would like to see integrated into the in-store experience, virtual displays showing other customers’ reviews, photos, and videos (36%), QR codes that can be scanned to read reviews (34%), and availability of live/up-to-date star ratings in-store based on customer feedback (33%) were three of the most popular answers. Around a third of brands and retailers said those were the types of technologies they plan to integrate into the in-store experience.

  • In fact, consumers expect to see UGC everywhere they shop: 60% of global consumers want to see UGC on brand and retail websites and social channels, while a third want them displayed virtually in-store

  • Shoppers say their peers are the best influencers: UGC-displaying technology makes sense, as consumers said that written reviews (48%) and photo or video content from fellow consumers (30%) are the two types of content they find most influential when used by brands or retailers.

  • Sellers agree: Brands and retailers also ranked reviews (64%) and customer photo and video content (43%) as the most influential elements of their sales and advertising efforts. Both consumers (9%) and brands and retailers (19%) ranked celebrity endorsements dead last.

“For years, brands and retailers have been obsessed with ensuring their online shopping experience can measure up to the in-store one. Now, consumers want brick-and-mortar stores to have the same conveniences they enjoy online,” said Keith Nealon, Bazaarvoice CEO. “After being forced to shop exclusively online for a majority of the last two years, shoppers became absolutely reliant on ratings, reviews, photos, and videos from their fellow shoppers. They want to still be able to easily access that same content now that they’re back to shopping in-store. UGC has become as integral to brands’ and retailers’ business success as their website or physical storefront themselves.”

“At Unilever, ‘content that converts’ is a critical part of our approach,” says Rahul Welde, EVP Digital Transformation and Digital Business at Unilever. “The voices of shoppers come out loud and clear in this Bazaarvoice research. They value and demand peer-to-peer insights along their shopping experience, on line or in store. The research provides substantive validation in the value of user generated content for retailers and house of brands alike and serves as a powerful blueprint for actions.”

To see more of the State of Retail study, see Bazaarvoice’s infographic.

Research methodology
The research was commissioned by Bazaarvoice and conducted in October 2021 by Savanta among 8,153 consumers and 505 employees in the retail industry (such as Vice President of Marketing, Brand Manager, and E-Commerce Manager) from the UK, US, Canada, France, Germany, and Australia.

About Bazaarvoice
Thousands of the world’s leading brands and retailers trust Bazaarvoice technology, services, and expertise to drive revenue, extend reach, gain actionable insights, and create loyal advocates. Bazaarvoice’s extensive global retail, social, and search syndication network, product-passionate community, and enterprise-level technology provide the tools brands and retailers need to create smarter shopper experiences across the entire customer journey.

Founded in 2005, Bazaarvoice is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices in North America, Europe, and Australia. For more information, visit www.bazaarvoice.com

Media Contacts:

Eleanor Simpson
Bazaarvoice
Eleanor.Simpson@bazaarvoice.com

Lauren Venticinque
Bazaarvoice
Lauren.venticinque@bazaarvoice.com


