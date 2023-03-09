Baz Luhrmann's Daughter Recalls Speculation About Dad's Sexuality: 'Why Are They Making Fun?'

Baz Luhrmann, lilly luhrmann

Baz Luhrmann's daughter is recalling the first time she felt "something was a bit amiss" in terms of how her famous dad's career became involved in her everyday life.

On Wednesday's episode of the Under the Gloss podcast, Lilly Luhrmann was asked by host Phoebe Burgess, "When did you first realize what your parents did for a living and how it might affect your place in the world?"

The 19-year-old, whose mother is Oscar-winning costume designer Catherine Martin, said it was likely around the time of her father's 2013 film The Great Gatsby, when she was 10.

One day, in the 2010s, "I did get followed to school, by a truck that were paparazzi," Lilly said, adding of Luhrmann, now 60, "They were bullying my dad there for a little bit there."

"I specifically remember there was a time where I was driving in the car and on the radio, this guy was like, 'Today we're gonna be discussing, is Baz Luhrmann gay? Breaking news: [He and Martin, 58] sleep in two different bedrooms,' " she went on.

When she arrived at school that day, Lilly remembered being bombarded by her classmates with inquires about her dad's sexuality.

"I was like, 'Um,' " she said. "And that was the first time I felt … not embarrassed, but more just like, 'Why are people talking about my dad? Why are they making fun?' "

"And the kids at school were like, 'Well, your parents sleep in two different bedrooms; your dad's gay.' I'm like, 'They just have different sleeping schedules!' " Lilly said.

She made sure to note that she is "not traumatized for life" and has "gotten over" the incident, as there are "worse things to go through."

"But I think was the first time I was ever aware something was a bit amiss," Lilly added.

Luhrmann, who married Martin in 1997, previously opened up to the Daily Mail Australia in 2014 about why he and his wife sleep separately.

"We worked out a long time ago that we both need space," he said at the time. "We are surrounded by our teams of staff all day every day, whether traveling, at work and at our homes."

"I was finding I was saying things in passing that weren't properly thought through, things would become fraught," Luhrmann added. "We both needed time to ourselves."

That being said, the Australian filmmaker — who also shares son William, 17, with Martin — noted with a laugh that he and his wife "always do our Saturday night date."

"We dress up and go to a restaurant or maybe see a show, but mostly we just talk and catch up. It's very much our escape, our quality time together," Luhrmann said. "It's very romantic and keeps us grounded and connected. Then we head back to the hotel and the next day is important too as we relax, watch TV and don't head home until after lunch."

He also told The New York Times in 2014 that he is an "insomniac" and "I do not sleep, no matter how many barbiturates are involved, so I work at night." Martin then added, "I don't lead a 9-to-5 existence, but those of us who make things or expect deliveries or work with people who put nails into pieces of wood, we tend to work from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Without my own bedroom, I'd have to kill him."

The Elvis director shared a clip of Lilly's podcast appearance on his Instagram Story on Thursday, writing, "Youthful, Helpful, Truthful, Love you."