BayWa (ETR:BYW) Is Increasing Its Dividend To €1.20

The board of BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW) has announced that the dividend on 9th of June will be increased to €1.20, which will be 14% higher than last year's payment of €1.05 which covered the same period. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 1.9% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

BayWa's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Prior to this announcement, BayWa's earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 50.2% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 53%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

BayWa Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was €0.60 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was €1.05. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.8% a year over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. BayWa has impressed us by growing EPS at 39% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

Our Thoughts On BayWa's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think BayWa will make a great income stock. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for BayWa (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is BayWa not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

