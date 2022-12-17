Bayou Fox Hooters Sponsors The 55th Annual Snowball Derby

Hooters in Destin
·3 min read

Destin, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Destin, Florida -

Bayou Fox Hooters recently partnered with Race Team Alliance to sponsor the 55th Annual Snowball Derby. The 2022 race, held at the 5 Flags Speedway in Pensacola FL, was also accompanied by a host of other fun events for Hooters and race fans alike.

The Snowball Derby is a 300-lap super-late-model stock car race that has been going strong since 1968. It is one of the most awaited events in short-track racing and attracts some of the top drivers from nationally recognized series such as NASCAR.

The 2022 race was won by California’s Derek Thorn who currently competes full-time in the SRL Southwest Tour. The pole position was claimed by Josh Berry, a 32-year-old driver from Tennessee, who recorded the fastest lap (16.333 seconds) in the qualifiers, of the 53 competing drivers. Rounding up the list of qualifying racers were prior winners and familiar faces such as Ty Majeski, Bubba Pollard, Hunter Robbins, Eric Jones, Noah Gragson, and more, all of whom are known for their achievements in NASCAR.

Bayou Fox Hooters ensured that race fans had plenty of exciting things to do in the days following up to and during the event. 2023 Hooters Calendar girls, along with a team of their fellow Hooters Girls, worked in the pits with Racing America, sold, and signed calendars, and posed for pictures with fans. Pensacola Beach Hooters also hosted a Meet N Greet with country music star Drew Parker, the girls, and the racecar drivers.

Carly Dockery, the Director of Operations for Bayou Fox Hooters, commented on the event’s success by saying, “Hooters is the official home of race fans and its local partnerships, like the Snowball Derby, that we look forward to every year. We prepared for this event for months and are absolutely delighted at how the hard work paid off. We are especially thankful for the 2023 Hooters Calendar Girls who made this event extra special! Jazzmyn (from the Pensacola Beach location), Baylee, Devrie, & Jasmine (from the Destin location), and Grace & Sloan (from the South Florida Stores) were such a big hit with the crowd. Everybody here at Bayou Fox Hooters would also like to congratulate Derek Thorn for his impressive performance. It was a well-deserved win!”

For those who didn’t get a chance to make it to 5 Flags Speedway or the Pensacola and Destin Hooters locations for these race events, Carly and team recommend everyone stop by any of their seven locations to catch a race and meet the Hooters Girls. Their team is waiting to offer you the delicious food, refreshing drinks, and the quintessential Hooters experience that customers have come to enjoy over the years.

Readers in Florida & Alabama can check out the event calendars on the Bayou Fox Hooters Facebook pages to keep track of the special offers and family friendly events that the franchisee is offering across its locations. The restaurants also boast entertainment options such as NFL Football, UFC, Basketball, and other sports packages, making any of their locations the perfect place to hang out.

For more information about Hooters in Destin, contact the company here:

Hooters in Destin
Carly Dockery
8506541007
carly@hootersonline.net
15015 Emerald Coast Parkway
Destin, FL, 32541

