Bayonne 11-12 Glasgow Warriors: Visitors are off the mark in Champions Cup after thriller

European Champions Cup, Pool C: Bayonne v Glasgow Warriors Bayonne: (8) 11 Tries: Bosch Pens: Lopez 2 Glasgow Warriors: (7) 12 Tries: Miller, McKay Cons: Thompson

Glasgow Warriors opened their Champions Cup account as they held on for a thrilling win away to Bayonne.

A Camille Lopez penalty and Facundo Bosch try had the hosts ahead early on.

Ally Miller touched down as Glasgow hit back despite having Zander Fagerson in the sin bin.

Lopez's boot gave Bayonne a four-point lead after the break, but Josh McKay went flying into the corner as Warriors led for the first time before withstanding intense late pressure.

Reece Hodge missed two long kicks in the closing minutes as the side sitting 11th in the French Top 14 came mighty close to sending the team lying second top of the United Rugby Championship to a second straight Pool C defeat.

Both sides had made 10 changes from the sides that played in the opening group games - Bayonne having snatched a draw with Munster and Glasgow losing heavily at home to Northampton Saints.

The visitors looked determined to make amends from the kick-off and, when a clever Ross Thompson kick found Ollie Smith, the wing touched down in the corner only for the try to be ruled out by a stud into touch.

It was all Glasgow in the first seven minutes, but they were unable to score and the tables were turned for the next seven.

After a series of penalties on Glasgow's five metre line, Rodrigo Bruni burrowed over only to be penalised for a double movement.

It was now end-to-end stuff and, after an amazing 27th-minute run from deep inside his own half to the opposition 22 by Nadir Megdoud, Fagerson was shown a yellow card.

Having already been thwarted several times after playing to touch instead of kicking for the posts, Bayonne decided enough was enough and Lopez accepted the penalty gift.

The hosts took further advantage of their extra man as Bosch touched down behind a rolling maul.

However, moments later, Miller showed amazing pace for a number eight as he legged it past Megdoud out wide to race over for Glasgow's first points, and his first ever Warriors try, with Thompson adding the conversion.

George Horne slipped at the crucial moment as Glasgow's scrum-half broke for the line after the break and Lopez stretched the lead with a monster penalty from almost the halfway line.

However, McKay touches down with a giant leap into the corner as Hodge tackled him in mid-air.

Hodge also had the chance to restore the lead, but two long-range penalties slipped agonisingly wide before Bayonne's series of attacks finally fizzled out in overtime.

Line-ups

Bayonne: Spring, Callandret, Tiberghien, Martocq, Megdoud, Lopez, Aprasidze, Cormenier, Bosh, Tagi, Marchois, Leindekar Virginio, Bourdeau, Heguy, Bruni.

Replacements: Giudicelli, Perchaud, Tatafu, Ceyte, Iturria, Machenaud, Dolhagaray, Hodge.

Glasgow Warriors: McKay, Rowe, Jones, Tuipulotu, Smith, Thompson, G Horne, Bhatti, Turner, Z. Fagerson, Peterson, Samuel, G Brown, Gordon, Miller.

Replacements: Fraser, McBeth, Kebble, Gray, Williamson, Venter, Afshar, Jordan.

Referee: Adam Leal (RFU).