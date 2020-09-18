No. 45 disqualified after Gander Truck Series race at Bristol; Bayne finishes last

NASCAR disqualified the No. 45 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet, driven by Trevor Bayne, after Thursday night’s NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

RELATED: Official results

The No. 45 Chevrolet failed post-race height requirements. Bayne’s fifth-place finish in the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics will no longer hold, and he will be scored last.

Bayne was making his third Gander Truck Series start in 2020. Prior to this year, he had not raced in a NASCAR national series event since 2018.

Also during post-race inspection, the No. 19 McAnally-Hilgemann Toyota of Derek Kraus was found to have on lug nut not fully secured. Kraus placed 16th, but moved up to 15th after the DQ of the No. 45.