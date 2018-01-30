Baylor's zone could be challenging for No. 12 Oklahoma, Young

NORMAN, Okla. -- Oklahoma point guard Trae Young has seen just about everything thrown his way defensively during the last month or so.

Defenses have run double teams his way regularly, sometimes even triple teams. A few times, defenses have run a box-and-one on the Oklahoma standout.

It has worked to some degree. Young's assist numbers in particular have dipped slightly recently as has his ability to get to the free-throw line, but Young is still putting up unusual numbers.

He remains the national leader in scoring and assists, averaging 29.6 points and 9.6 assists per game. No player has ever led the country in both categories since assists became an official NCAA stat in 1983-84.

On Tuesday night, Young gets a unique test when No. 12 Oklahoma hosts Baylor.

Scott Drew's Bears play an aggressive zone defense that can make it more difficult than most zones to shoot against, but hitting outside shots against it -- not just from Young but from other spots -- figures to be critical.

"I'm prepared for anything now," Young said. "But if they run a zone, I feel like if we're shooting good, they'll be out of it quick."

Because of the way teams have defended Young and the Sooners, it has become difficult for Oklahoma to prepare.

"I don't see people getting box-and-oned," Young said. "I watch college games all day every day and I don't see that ever.

"Then you also never see that on tape whenever you see other teams play or just trapping him as soon as get gets the ball and then getting it out of his hands.

"I've seen every defense. I've just got to continue to find ways to get the ball out of my hands quicker and be able to get it back in different areas. I watch a lot of film. I'm going to continue to get better."

Likewise for Baylor, it's a unique challenge facing Young for the first time.