Could Baylor's Matt Rhule be back in the mix for the Colts job?

After being spurned by New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels on Tuesday, could a college head coach be back in play for the Indianapolis Colts?

McDaniels agreed to terms to be the next head coach of the Colts, but ultimately decided to remain in New England two days after the Patriots lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

Earlier in the Colts’ coaching search, Baylor head coach Matt Rhule surfaced as a candidate. ESPN reported Rhule interviewed for the job. On Wednesday, as Baylor was putting the finishing touches on its 2018 recruiting class, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said on SportsCenter that the Colts could circle back to Rhule.

As Schefter mentioned, several of the Colts’ other targets already found landing spots, including several as NFL head coaches. Perhaps Rhule could come back into the picture.

“The Colts did speak with Baylor head coach Matt Rhule, who has national signing day today. Once he gets through that, it’s possible the Colts could go back to him,” Schefter said.

Schefter also mentioned a few Eagles assistants could be in the mix for the Colts job.

Rhule went 1-11 in his first season with Baylor after inheriting a pretty significant rebuild in the aftermath of the scandal that led to the firing of Art Briles. Before then, he led Temple to unprecedented success, winning double-digit games in his last two seasons before leaving for Baylor.

Rhule does have previous experience in the NFL, but not a lot. He spent the 2012 season as the assistant offensive line coach for the New York Giants before landing the Temple gig.

Rhule reportedly pulled his name from consideration after his Colts interview, but that was around the time it became apparent McDaniels was their guy.

