Baylor tops Oklahoma 10-3, reaches Big 12 tourney title game

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Davion Downey hit a homer and scored three runs, helping Baylor defeat Oklahoma 10-3 on Saturday to reach the Big 12 Tournament championship game.

The Bears (35-19), who have won 21 of their past 24 games, will play West Virginia or TCU on Sunday for the title.

Baylor gave the Sooners (36-23) both of their losses in the double-elimination tournament.

Downey sent a two-run blast over the right field upper deck in the fourth inning to put Baylor ahead 3-1. Oklahoma tied it in the fourth when Cade Harris' triple knocked in two runs, but the Sooners didn't score again.

Baylor loaded the bases with two outs in the sixth before T.J. Raguse walked to score Shea Langeliers. Two more scored on a single by Levi Gilcrease and a fielding error to give the Bears a 6-3 lead. Baylor added two runs in the eighth and two in the ninth.