Baylor stops football activities after positive coronavirus tests

Baylor said Thursday that it had stopped all football activities because of positive coronavirus tests within the program.

The school didn’t reveal the number of positive tests. It said that the suspension of practices and workouts was for contract tracing to be done in the wake of those positive tests.

"At this time and in the interest of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff, we have temporarily suspended all football-related activities. Their health and wellness will always be our top priority," Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades said in a statement. "We are taking all possible precautions and our focus remains playing the scheduled game with Oklahoma State at McLane Stadium on October 17.”

Baylor is not scheduled to play on Saturday and the team’s game against Oklahoma State is the next on its schedule. The Bears are 1-1 after beating Kansas and losing to West Virginia in its first two games of the season.

Baylor was supposed to open the season against Houston. But that game was called off a day before it was scheduled to be played on Sept. 19 after Baylor couldn’t field a complete team for the game because of positive coronavirus tests and contact tracing. That game was one of seven games in college football’s Week 3 that were either postponed or canceled because of the coronavirus.

The Houston game had been hastily arranged just days before. Baylor’s game against Louisiana Tech had been called off because of coronavirus cases at Tech and Houston was looking for an opponent after its game against Memphis had been postponed because of coronavirus positives at Memphis.

