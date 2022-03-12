Baylor star NaLyssa Smith scores career-high 37 as dad hits half-court shot to win $6,600 gas card

On Saturday, we found out that Baylor's NaLyssa Smith isn't the only supremely talented shooter in her family.

Smith gave an unreal performance in Baylor's 91-76 win over Oklahoma in the Big 12 semifinals. She scored a career-high 37 points — 16 more than the team's second-place shooter — with 11 rebounds, claiming her 23rd double-double and sixth 30-point game of the season. She was positively on fire.

That's 23 double-doubles this season for @NaLyssaSmith tying the program record set by Debbie Polk in 1980-81.#SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/FTZCCwPLBY — Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) March 12, 2022

In Baylor's win over Oklahoma, NaLyssa Smith notched her 6th 30-point game this season, four of which happened over the last month. She only had two 30-point games combined in her previous three seasons.



Her 37 points today were also a career-high



h/t @ESPNStatsInfo — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) March 12, 2022

But NaLyssa wasn't the only member of the Smith family to impress on Saturday. Her father, Rodney, was on the court at halftime, trying to hit a half-court shot to win a $6,600 gas card. And with ice in his veins, he took a jump and drained it.

Baylor star NaLyssa Smith had 19 points and six rebounds in the first half of a Big 12 semifinal game against Oklahoma… and that was overshadowed by her dad, Rodney, hitting a halfcourt shot for a $6,100 gas card during the halftime intermission. #SicEm #Big12WBB pic.twitter.com/Q1Dobq8rZJ — Danny Davis (@aasdanny) March 12, 2022

Here it is from a few more angles, because that shot needs to be seen from as many angles as possible to truly appreciate its majesty.

DRAINED. IT.@NaLyssaSmith's dad is money from half court 💰



Smith is playing in the Big 12 WBB semifinals today 💪 pic.twitter.com/iLgxoolq3e — ESPN (@espn) March 12, 2022

Runs in the family!! @NaLyssaSmith’s Dad, @Roddyrod2g, nails the half court shot and he and @RadioRodd win the @Phillips66Co challenge



Meanwhile Lyss has 19 points at the half for #Baylor against OU #SicEm pic.twitter.com/b58dvyvIFh — Chris Williams (@CWillTV) March 12, 2022

After the game, NaLyssa's parents gave an interview, in which Rodney hilariously called his half-court shot "light work."

NaLyssa Smith's dad on his half-court shot... @NaLyssaSmith do you buy that it was "light work"? pic.twitter.com/sC6JGusMf1 — Darby Brown (@darbyjobrown) March 12, 2022

Now, was NaLyssa upset about her dad momentarily stealing the spotlight? Absolutely not. She knows where she gets it from.