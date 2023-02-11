Late Baylor rally beats TCU

Short-handed TCU almost completed a season sweep of rival Baylor, but the Horned Frogs couldn’t close the deal in a 72-68 loss to the Bears on Saturday.

The odds were stacked against the Horned Frogs as Mike Miles Jr. (knee) and Eddie Lampkin Jr. (funeral) missed another game while Baylor came into Saturday winners of eight of its last nine games.

That didn’t matter at first as the Horned Frogs held a 56-46 lead in front of a packed Schollmaier Arena crowd with just 9:13 remaining in the game.

The Bears clawed back, outscoring the Horned Frogs 26-12 the rest of the way.

Baylor used a 9-0 run to make it 56-55 with 5:14 to play as a loose ball scramble resulted in an open 3-pointer by Adam Flagler. Flagler would later give Baylor a 61-58 lead with with 3:57 remaining, it was the Bears first lead since the four-minute mark in the first half.

TCU briefly retook the lead, but down the stretch Flagler was too good as he hit a running floater to give Baylor a 66-62 lead with 1:54 remaining in the game. Baylor’s lead would get up to 68-62 with just over a minute to play. Though it appeared the game was virtually over, TCU used one last desperation run to cut the lead to 70-68 with 10.7 seconds remaining.

Baugh forced a Baylor turnover with just over 8.1 seconds on the clock, but TCU settled for a contested long-range jumper that was no good.

Flagler was sensational with 28 points including 29 in the second half. Damion Baugh led TCU with 16 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds. He sealed the game with two free throws with 1.5 seconds left.

Clash of styles

The Top-20 teams used different approaches to make Saturday’s matchup a thriller. While Baylor was letting it fly from 3-point range, the Horned Frogs relied on a gritty defensive approach to hang with the Bears. Micah Peavy was one of the catalysts for TCU defensively as he hounded projected first round pick Keyonte George all afternoon.

Cryer picked up the slack for George as he started the game off by hitting six of his seven shots including four 3-pointers. While Baylor was draining 3-pointers, TCU was creating offense with its defense like when Baugh and Cork blocked back-to-back dunk attempts. Baugh finished the sequence by throwing a slick pass to Miller for a dunk to give TCU 36-31 lead at the start of the second half.

TCU’s defensive intensity didn’t waver, but it wasn’t enough to stop Baylor from getting hot from 3-point range. The Bears hit four of their nine 3-point attempts in the second half to overcome a 10-point deficit. Baylor finished with 10 3s while TCU only made two. That ended up being the difference.

Bounce back first half

Without Miles and Lampkin, the first half went about as well as TCU could’ve expected as the Horned Frogs managed to take a 34-31 halftime lead despite a slow start. TCU missed their first three shots while Baylor jumped out to a 5-0 lead.

The Bears took their biggest lead of the half, 19-13, with just under 10 minutes remaining before halftime, but that’s when things really began to click for TCU offensively. Trailing 24-19, TCU went on a 6-0 run to take its first lead of the game. Peavy started the run with an impressive layup inside and he finished it with a putback dunk over a defender to make it 25-24 with 4:15 remaining in the half.

The two teams would go back and forth until TCU temporarily took a 31-27 lead on a Coles post bucket. Baylor would tie the game on the next trip down as Cryer converted a four-point play after being fouled while making a 3-pointer. Coles gave TCU the lead back as he answered with a 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer.