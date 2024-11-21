Baylor looks to extend winning streak to five games in visit to Houston

Baylor (6-4, 4-3 Big 12) at Houston (4-6, 3-4 Big 12), Saturday, 7 p.m. EST (FS1)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Baylor by 7 1/2.

Series record: Tied at 14-14-1.

What's at stake?

Baylor is looking for its fifth straight win, which would be the Bears’ longest winning streak since the end of the 2021 season. Baylor, which earned bowl eligibility with the win against West Virginia last week, is looking for its seventh win, which would be the most since winning 12 in the 2021 season. Houston, which had its two-game winning streak snapped last week at Arizona, is trying to avoid missing out on a bowl game for the second straight season, which would be the first time that has happened since going six straight seasons from 1997-02.

Key matchup

Baylor’s run game vs. Houston’s rush defense. RB Bryson Washington rushed for 123 yards and three touchdowns against West Virginia to lead a Baylor rushing attack that totaled 183 yards. Washington has 699 yards rushing and 10 rushing touchdowns this season for a team has 1,848 yards rushing and 21 touchdowns. Houston’s defense has held opponents to 11 rushing touchdowns this season but allowed an average 131 yards rushing per game this season.

Players to watch

Baylor: WR Josh Cameron caught five passes for 101 yards and a touchdown last week against West Virginia. Cameron has 34 catches for 525 yards and eight touchdowns, and he has averaged 20.7 yards per punt return this season, which ranks second in the nation.

Houston: DL Keith Cooper leads Houston with 3 1/2 sacks this season. He is tied for third on the team with seven tackles for loss and leads the team with seven quarterback hits.

Facts & figures

Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson has completed nearly 62% of his passes for 2,112 yards and 20 touchdowns. … Houston QB Zeon Chriss has completed nearly 66% of his passes for 542 yards and four touchdowns with four interceptions, and he has rushed for 349 yards and two touchdowns. … Baylor ranks fourth in the nation in net punting averaging 43.89 yards and seventh in tackles for loss allowed averaging 3.5 allowed per game. … Houston’s offense ranks 132nd in the nation averaging 14 points per game and 133rd in red zone offense, scoring on 11 of 19 attempts (57.9%). … Saturday marks the first game in Houston between the two teams since Baylor beat the Cougars 47-7 in 1995 at the Astrodome.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

The Associated Press