Baylor looks to avoid upset against Southern

WACO, Texas -- Baylor has shown resiliency while facing multiple obstacles throughout its nonconference schedule the last six weeks.

The 18th-ranked Bears were thinned out by injuries before the season began and got thinner when forward Terry Maston suffered a broken hand in a late-November loss at Xavier. But Baylor (9-2) still managed to post decent wins against Wisconsin and Creighton and battled in defeats against Xavier and Wichita State.

In the last week, Baylor essentially used a seven-man rotation to ease past Texas Southern and Savannah State. The Bears will try to do the same thing Wednesday night when they host Southern (3-8) at Ferrell Center.

Baylor's contest with Southern marks the third game the Bears will have played against a SWAC opponent this season. Baylor defeated Alcorn State 78-61 in mid-November and Texas Southern 99-68 last week.

The Jaguars come into Waco riding the momentum of a 68-50 victory over Florida A&M last week. Southern trailed the Rattlers at halftime, then went on a 21-1 run down the stretch to grab the victory at home.

"You could really feel the atmosphere of the crowd a little bit at times," Southern coach Morris Scott said, according to The (Baton Rouge) Advocate. "I thought the guys fed off that a lot."

Forward Sidney Umude scored eight points to fuel the decisive spurt for the Jaguars.

Umude, playing in his first game of the season for Southern, came off the bench to lead the Jaguars with 14 points, and Southern forward Emanual Shepherd notched a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds in the win over Florida A&M.

Baylor's victory over Savannah State also featured a double-double as 7-foot forward Jo Lual-Acuil scored 31 points and grabbed 20 rebounds against the undersized Savannah State squad.