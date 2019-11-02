Report: Baylor freshman charged with manslaughter after fatal car crash

A Baylor freshman is off the team and facing a manslaughter charge after a fatal crash. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Baylor freshman Logan Compton was arrested Friday on a manslaughter charge over a fatal car crash on June 16, according to Christopher Shadrock of Waco’s KWTX.

The incident reportedly occurred in a heavy rain on State Highway 6, in which Compton lost control of his pickup truck, slid across the grass median and collided with car in oncoming traffic. The passengers of the other vehicle were 30-year-old Hermaleen Haney and 37-year-old Jeremiah Haney.

Hermaleen died at the scene, while Jeremiah and Compton had to be hospitalized. The deceased’s obituary states she is survived by her six children with Jeremiah.

A witness reportedly told a Texas state trooper that Compton’s truck had passed him despite driving at 75 mph.

Compton was a 3-star recruit and the No. 74 player in the state of Texas for the Class of 2019, according to Rivals. Compton, listed by Baylor as a defensive lineman, has since been removed from the team’s roster.

The June crash reportedly isn’t the only fatal incident to occur on that stretch of highway this year, as a vehicle apparently hydroplaned during another day of heavy rain in October and crashed into a car containing Riesel police chief Danny Krumnow and Falls County deputy Matt Jones while the pair investigated an earlier accident.

Jones reportedly died at the scene, while Krumnow suffered a lacerated spleen, a broken back, a dislocated knee, a collapsed lung and nine broken ribs. The Texas Department of Transportation reportedly said an engineering study of the highway is now planned.

