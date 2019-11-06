Baylor holds New Hampshire to 3 first-half points in dominant season opener

Juicy Landrum and the Lady Bears are off to a hot start. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Defending NCAA champion Baylor picked up where it left off with a dominant season opener on Tuesday.

The No. 2 Lady Bears shut out New Hampshire in the first quarter and held the Wildcats to three first-half points en route to a 97-29 victory to open their title defense.

New Hampshire shook off the doldrums of the first two quarters to tally 26 points after halftime, but it was of little solace in a sound defeat.

Nalyssa Smith (21 points, 14 rebounds) and Lauren Cox (11 points, 10 rebounds) led the way with double-doubles as four Baylor players scored in double figures. But it was the defensive numbers that were eye-popping for the Bears.

Eye-popping numbers

Baylor held New Hampshire to 15.5 percent (9-of-58) shooting from the field and 10.5 percent shooting (2-of-19) from 3-point distance. The Bears forced 29 turnovers.

One New Hampshire player — Amanda Torres with 12 — scored more than three points.

Baylor outrebounded the New Hampshire 59 to 29 and posted 29 assists to New Hampshire’s three.

The Bears will face stiffer competition as the season moves forward. But they’re off to a good start.

