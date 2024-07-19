Bayliss living the dream with Scotland

[Getty Images]

Scotland number eight Josh Bayliss wants to deliver a statement performance against Chile on Saturday, as he targets a regular spot in the national team set-up.

Bayliss, 26, starts for the second game in a row on Scotland's summer tour, and he is determined to enjoy his time in the spotlight.

"I’ve been in and out of squads over the past couple of years," he said. "To get that opportunity to start two games on tour is absolutely brilliant and I'm looking forward to the opportunity.

"I want to enjoy it as well, because these opportunities don't come round too often and to pull on this jersey and represent Scotland is all I've ever wanted to do.

"I’m going to put my best foot forward and if that gets me towards the autumn internationals and the Six Nations squads that's brilliant. But I just want to do my best for the team and myself this weekend.''