Baylin Technologies to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Investor Conference Call on Thursday March 10, 2022, at 8 a.m. ET

·1 min read

TORONTO, March 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSX: BYL) will hold a conference call to discuss its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 financial results on Thursday March 10, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. (ET). The call will be hosted by Leighton Carroll, Chief Executive Officer, Dan Nohdomi, Chief Financial Officer, and Daniel Kim, EVP Corporate Development. All interested parties are invited to participate.

Baylin Technologies Logo (CNW Group/Baylin Technologies Inc.)
Conference Call Details

DATE:

Thursday March 10, 2022



TIME:

8 a.m. Eastern Time



DIAL IN NUMBER:

416-764-8659




1-888-664-6392



CONFERENCE ID#:

61217897

Webcast URL (EN): https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1527770&tp_key=3a543f9baf

About Baylin

Baylin Technologies Inc. is a leading diversified global wireless technology company. Baylin is focused on the research, design, development, manufacturing and sale of passive and active radio frequency products, satellite communications products, and supporting services For further information, please visit www.baylintech.com .

