Bayley Pays Tribute to Sara Lee During WWE Pay-Per-View Following the Wrestler's Death at 30

Days after the death of professional wrestler Sara Lee, WWE's Bayley paid tribute to the mother of three during a pay-per-view match over the weekend.

Lee's death was announced on Thursday by her mother on social media. In 2015, she won WWE's Tough Enough competition series, which earned her a one-year contract with the company. Her cause of death has not been publicly announced.

At WWE's Extreme Rules event in Philadelphia on Sunday night, Bayley wore wrist tape with "Sara" written on it during her Raw Women's Title Match.

She shared a picture of the tribute on Twitter earlier that day, and the post has received more than 30,000 likes on the platform.

After Lee's death, Bayley shared pictures of her and Lee and said there would "forever" be a bond shared between them.

"In wrestling, people that you didn't know yesterday can become the ones you spend every day with for years," she wrote. "Even if that changes for whatever reason, there's forever a bond. A family. I'm thinking of EVERYONE during this time. I hope Sara & the Weston family feels our hearts."

On Thursday, WWE released a statement that called Lee an "inspiration."

"WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee," the statement said. "As a former 'Tough Enough' winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans."

Following the news of the tragedy, WWE wrestler Bull James launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for Lee's husband, Cory, and their three children.

"We're all shocked and saddened by the sudden death of Tough Enough winner Sara Lee," the campaign — which has raised more than $101,500 — read. "As her loving husband, Cory, picks up the pieces and continues to raise their 3 children, the last thing anyone in that position wants to be worried about is money and paying for a funeral and everything else that comes along with it."

James added, "The wrestling community has always been one to come together in the wake of tragedy and this is no different. Every penny raised from this will go directly to Cory and the kids. Thank you all in advance. RIP Sara, you were one of the good ones."

In her final Instagram post shared on Oct. 5, Lee posted a mirror selfie from inside a bathroom and noted she had been struggling with a sinus infection.

"Celebrating finally being healthy enough to go to the gym 2 days in a row," she wrote, "first ever sinus infection kicked my butt #Saraselfie #gains."