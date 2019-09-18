Bayley Currey reinstated after completing Road to Recovery Program

NASCAR on Wednesday lifted the suspension of driver Bayley Currey, who has successfully completed NASCAR’s Road to Recovery Program after a violation of the sanctioning body’s substance abuse policy.

NASCAR announced Aug. 15 that Currey had been suspended indefinitely. The 22-year-old driver was required to complete the Road to Recovery Program before reinstatement and receiving clearance to resume competition.

Currey has made 47 NASCAR national series starts in his career — 19 in both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, and nine in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. His best career finish is a sixth-place run this year in the Gander Trucks race at Michigan.

Currey‘s nine Cup Series starts all have come this season for Rick Ware Racing.

Upon announcement of his suspension, Currey said in a statement that he had used a pre-workout supplement called Juggernaut Irate, which contained a banned substance called DMAA (2-Amino-5-methylhexane).

“I was obviously not aware that I was violating NASCAR’s Substance Abuse Policy,” Currey said at the time. “I have immediately asked NASCAR to enter me into the Road to Recovery Program where I will gain more knowledge about such banned supplements and I will fully cooperate with NASCAR‘s direction and advice.”