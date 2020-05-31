Bayern want Leroy Sane and Kai Havertz to 'begin new era', confirms deputy chairman Uli Honess

Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Bayern Munich want Leroy Sane and Kai Havertz to begin a "new era" at the club, says honorary president and deputy chairman Uli Hoeness.

Manchester City winger Sane failed to land a move to Bayern last years due to a serious knee injury, but is expected to return to Germany this year despite the transfer market uncertainty.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Sane could be joined by Havertz, who is garnering interest after a breakout season with Bayer Leverkusen including five goals in four games since the Bundesliga resumed.

Hoeness is excited about the future of Bayern and the expected arrival of Sane, but accepts completing a deal for Havertz would be hard to complete.

"I believe that we are on the threshold of a relatively great generation," he told Bayern 1.

"When I think that we managed to extend with Manuel Neuer, and we have Joshua Kimmich, Niklas Sule, Robert Lewandowski and hopefully David Alaba and Thiago Alcantara [also agreeing contracts], and I also hope with Leroy Sane, with [Kingsley] Coman, [Serge] Gnabry, a young, developable team.

"I can imagine, if everything goes well, that a new era is just beginning at Bayern Munich."

He added: "We would certainly like to have Kai Havertz but, at the moment, it is so that one does not know exactly what the economic future of all football is.

"I would like to see him in Munich from a sporting perspective, but as of today I honestly cannot imagine it, although I would like to see it."

Read more

Manchester City prepared to sell Leroy Sane at right price this summer

How Man City could inform United's summer Jadon Sancho transfer chase

Havertz injured- United and Liverpool target forced off after goal

Kai Havertz won't 'mess up' over Man United and Liverpool links