Bayern Munich vs Manchester United LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Bayern Munich vs Manchester United – LIVE!

Manchester United head to Bayern Munich in the Champions League tonight on the verge of crisis. A trip to the Allianz Arena is perhaps the last thing Erik ten Hag needs after such a poor start to the season, with the United boss dealing with serious off-field issues and frankly terrible performances from his team.

A reunion with Harry Kane is also hard to ignore. Strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford over the course of the summer, the England captain has hit the ground running since his move to Germany and Tottenham and could punish the visitors this evening.

This is certainly United’s hardest game in the group and another poor performance would only ramp up the pressure on ten Hag, whose successful first season in charge feels a long time ago. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Man United vs Bayern latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 8pm BST; Allianz Arena

Confirmed Bayern Munich lineup

Confirmed Man United lineup

TV channel and live stream: TNT Sports

Prediction: Home win

FC Bayern München 0 - 0 Manchester United FC

Bayern vs Man United: Hosts not clicking

20:16 , Jonathan Gorrie

13 mins: A few too many sloppy passes in the opening stages, Sane’s threat aside.

United doing well here.

Bayern vs Man United: Another injury worry

20:14 , Jonathan Gorrie

11 mins: Sane collides with Reguilion, who gets up only gingerly.

Would be a huge blow for United to lose him too.

Bayern vs Man United: Sane causing more issues

20:10 , Jonathan Gorrie

07 mins: That’s twice now Sane has got between Martinez and Regulion.

You can only give a player in his kind of form so many chances...

Bayern vs Man United: CHANCE FOR UNITED!

20:07 , Jonathan Gorrie

04 mins: How did that not go in?!

Eriksen with a lovely sweeped ball over to Pellistri, though Alphonso Davies does very well to just get enough on the ball to prevent the winger tapping in at the back post.

Ulreich then keeps Eriksen’s follow up out.

Bayern vs Man United: Early scare

20:05 , Jonathan Gorrie

02 mins: Sane drifts between Martinez and Reguilon far too easily and wins a corner.

Bayern waste it but that was rather simple...

Bayern vs Man United: KICK-OFF!

20:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

01 mins: Here we go!

Bayern vs Man United: Anthem rings out

19:58 , Jonathan Gorrie

Rasmus Hojlund with a HUGE smile on his face...

Bayern vs Man United: Erik ten Hag explains decision to start Facundo Pellistri

19:49 , Jonathan Gorrie

“He’s got a lot of speed, and Pellistri can match that. Davies is not a great defender and his dribbling, so yeah, a good game for it [to start Pellistri]. We can have a lot of possession and with Bruno in the No.10, he’s creative and a very good presser as well,” he told TNT Sports.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Bayern vs Man United: Erik ten Hag addresses Alphonso Davies

19:41 , Jonathan Gorrie

“[Alphonso] Davies is not a great defender.”

Shots fired...

(Getty Images)

Bayern vs Man United: Erik ten Hag to TNT Sports

19:22 , Jonathan Gorrie

“We fought to be here; this is where Man United belong. We deserve it and now we have to prove that we deserve.”

(Action Images via Reuters)

Bayern vs Man United: Latest odds

19:18 , Jonathan Gorrie

Betfair: Man United vs Bayern Munich match odds

Bayern Munich 4/9

Draw 4/1

Man Utd 11/2

Betfair: Champions League winner 2023/24

Man City 2/1

Bayern Munich 11/2

Real Madrid 7/1

Arsenal 10/1

Barcelona 11/1

Paris St-G 14/1

Inter 20/1

Napoli 25/1

Newcastle 25/1

Man Utd 25/1

Atletico Madrid: 25/1

AC Milan: 40/1

Bayern vs Man United: A surprise start for Facundo Pellistri!

19:16 , Jonathan Gorrie

With neither Jadon Sancho or Antony available, a surprise space has opened up for young Facundo Pellistri this evening.

That is a huge show of faith from Erik ten Hag.

(Manchester United via Getty Images)

Confirmed Manchester United lineup

19:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

Man United XI: Onana; Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Reguilon; Casemiro, Eriksen; Pellistri, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Subs: Bayindir, Heaton, Vitek, Evans, Gore, Hannibal, McTominay, Forson, Garnacho, Martial

(Getty Images)

Confirmed Bayern Munich lineup

18:59 , Jonathan Gorrie

Bayern XI: Ulreich; Kimmich, Upamecano, Minjae, Davies; Laimer, Goretzka, Musiala; Gnabry, Kane, Sane

Subs: De Ligt, Coman, Choupo-Moting, Sarr, Muller, Tel, Mazraoui, Schmitt, Kratzig

(Getty Images)

Dimitar Berbatov: Man United made a mistake not signing Kane - I expect him to score against them tonight

18:37 , Jonathan Gorrie

“The pressure is already off Kane because he’s been scoring goals. He knows Man United well and he’ll be happy to be facing a familiar foe. He’ll be ready to score goals and prove yet again that he scores goals for fun.

“When we look back at all the talk of United getting Kane, you can say it was a mistake not to get him, but not the biggest because no player is bigger than the club.

“I don’t know why it didn’t happen, but it didn’t. Man United now have a young, hungry forward in Hojlund who will be desperate to score goals.

“Bayern Munich as a team are a machine. They are one of the favourites for the Champions League this season. Man United will find it difficult to play against them if they continue the way they have been playing recently.

“Unfortunately, based on how they’ve been doing and if they play anything like they have done so far this season, Man United will lose this game.”

The former United forward was speaking to Betfair.

(The FA via Getty Images)

Why is Thomas Tuchel not managing Bayern Munich vs Man United?

18:29 , Jonathan Gorrie

Manchester United will face a Bayern Munich side without Thomas Tuchel on the touchline, but still a few familiar faces in the dugout.

Tuchel is still serving a Champions League ban after being sent off during last season’s quarter-final defeat to Manchester City, meaning his coaching team will step up in his place.

Assistant coaches Anthony Barry and Zsolt Low will take charge of the team, both having previously worked with Tuchel at Chelsea.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Ten Hag explains why Man United signed Hojlund over Kane

18:20 , Jonathan Gorrie

Erik ten Hag insists Manchester United do not regret signing Rasmus Hojlund over Harry Kane this summer.

United made the England captain their priority striker signing at the beginning of the transfer window, only to move on to other targets over reported concerns over the cost of the deal and possible reluctance from Kane himself.

Bayern ended up agreeing a deal worth at least £100million for Kane, who turned 30 in July, as United wrapped up the signing of 20-year-old Rasmus Hojlund for £72m.

Read the full story here!

(PA)

Didi Hamman: Bayern expect a rout tonight

18:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

“It’ll be interesting to see. Man United may not be what they once were, but they’re still a massive club. I think it’ll be a tricky game for Bayern because they’ll be expected to win and anything less than a 2 or 3-nil win will be seen as disappointing.

“That expectation can be on players’ minds, especially when your opponents are being presented as underdogs.”

The former Germany international was speaking to NeueOnlineCasinos.io.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Ten Hag claims he has ‘never’ started first-choice XI at Man United

17:41 , Jonathan Gorrie

Erik ten Hag believes he has “never” been able to name his first-choice starting XI at Manchester United.

It has been a frustrating start to the season for the Dutchman and his side, with a 3-1 defeat to Brighton over the weekend leaving United 13th in the Premier League table with just two wins from their opening five games.

They now travel to Bayern Munich to start their Champions League campaign, with Copenhagen and Galatasaray the other two sides in Group A.

Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are the lates United players to be ruled out with injury, joining a list of unavailable stars including Mason Mount, Raphael Varane and Luke Shaw.

Asked whether he has been frustrated by United’s struggles to implement the kind of football his Ajax side produced, Ten Hag pointed to the injury issues he has had to contend with since arriving at Old Trafford last summer.

Read the full story here!

(REUTERS)

Alan Smith: I thought Man United would sign Harry Kane

17:37 , Jonathan Gorrie

“I thought United would’ve signed him, if I’m being honest. Whether it was an age thing or whatever else, I don’t know. There was a lot of speculation. They obviously went for Rasmus Højlund, but he seems more like one for the future. I’m not sure why the Kane deal never happened. Maybe Kane didn’t want to play for another English team. It’s a shame we lost him in the Premier League.

“He’s started really well at Bayern, and it’ll be interesting to see what happens in the game. Bayern are a huge club in world football, and they probably signed Kane with hopes of winning the Champions League. United’s loss will be Bayern’s gain! The game will be an interesting barometer for United to see where they are. The season has got off to a weird start with the early break, and once the league season really starts, we’ll see how good these clubs really are.”

Former United striker Smith told BoyleSports about Champions League Betting

(Getty Images)

Prediction: Bayern to win

17:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

It’s hard to back United in any form, at the moment. So bad against Brighton despite a positive start and without key players, Bayern will be licking their lips.

Bayern Munich to win 2-1.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Man United team news: Aaron Wan-Bissaka adds to injury problems

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

For United, Aaron Wan-Bissaka has joined a growing injury list. Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane and Tyrell Malacia are all out, while Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat are doubts.

Jadon Sancho and Antony are unavailable.

(PA)

Bayern team news: Kimmich a doubt

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Joshua Kimmich is a doubt with an inflamed tendon and could join star-studded names such as Manuel Neuer, Kingsley Coman and Raphael Guerreiro in missing the game.

Familiar faces in Kane, Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry are all set to feature.

(REUTERS)

(Getty Images)

Welcome

17:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Manchester United’s Champions League trip to Bayern Munich tonight.

Kick-off at the Allianz Arena is at 8pm BST.