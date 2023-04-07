Bayern Munich's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to miss Bundesliga match with Freiburg

The striker has suffered from a knee issue, as confirmed by Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel at a recent press conference. "Choupo will be out, he has problems with his knee," said Tuchel, who went on to reveal that the 34-year-old forward is also at risk of missing the Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City on Tuesday. "It's going to be tight for Choupo. He will not go with us to Freiburg and will undergo treatment. We will have to wait and see with everything else," added Tuchel. When asked about a replacement for Choupo-Moting, Tuchel suggested that Thomas Muller, Sadio Mane or Serge Gnabry could fill in, with Mathys Tel still out injured. Bayern will also be missing Manuel Neuer, Lucas Hernandez and Dayot Upamecano, who is suspended for the Freiburg game.

