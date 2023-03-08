Bayern vs PSG LIVE: Champions League team news and line-ups as Messi and Mbappe start

Bayern Munich will look to complete their progress through to the Champions League quarter-finals when they host Paris Saint-Germain in the last-16 second leg tonight.

The Bundesliga champions won the first leg at the Parc des Princes 1-0 after Kingsley Coman’s guided volley beat PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. However, Bayern were dealt a blow right at the end of the game as defender Benjamin Pavard collected a second yellow card and was sent off.

The first leg was a close affair though Bayern were superior in shots and possession something that PSG boss, Christophe Galtier, will try to change this evening. The French side have won all three of their Ligue 1 matches since the defeat to Bayern and have notched up 11 goals in that time with Kylian Mbappe scoring five himself.

PSG defender Achraf Hakimi is also expected to play despite an ongoing criminal investigation against him after the 24-year-old was accused of rape. Galtier declined to address the ongoing investigation but did confirm that Hakimi could return after recovering from injury saying: "The aim with our medical staff is for him to be available for the match against Bayern."

Bayern Munich vs PSG

Bayern Munich host PSG in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie with kick off at 8pm

PSG trail 1-0 after losing first leg in Paris and will be without Neymar due to injury

Benjamin Pavard is suspended after being sent off in reverse fixture for Bayern

Bayern Munich XI: Sommer; Stanišić, Upamecano, De Ligt; Coman, Kimmich, Goretzka, Davies; Muller, Musiala; Choupo-Moting

PSG XI: Donnarumma; Ramos, Marquinhos, Danilo; Nuno Mendes, Ruiz, Vitinha, Verrattl, Hakimi; Messi, Mbappe

The difference between the teams

18:55 , Michael Jones

Kingsley Coman’s second half volley in Paris is the only difference between the teams as PSG look to overturn Bayern Munich’s one goal lead tonight.

⏪ King's goal to secure victory for us in Paris 👑#packmas #UCL pic.twitter.com/whEQRDJBBV — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) March 8, 2023

PSG on the verge of history

18:50 , Michael Jones

This is Paris Saint-Germain’s 15th Champions League campaign. They are just one short of Lyon’s French record of 16.

It is PSG’s 11th outing in Europe’s top flight in succession - also one shy of Lyon’s unbroken run of appearances from 2000/01 to 2011/12.

They have now reached the knockout rounds in all of their last 11 seasons in the competition, last failing to progress beyond the group stage in 2004/05.

Bayern vs PSG team changes

18:45 , Michael Jones

Julian Nagelsmann makes three changes to the Bayern Munich side that defeated PSG in the first leg of this tie. Benjamin Pavard, Joao Cancelo and Leroy Sane are replaced with Alphonso Davies, Josip StanišiÄ and Thomas Muller.

There are also three changes to the PSG team from that first leg defeat.

Vitinha, Kylian Mbappe and Fabian Ruiz come into the side with Warren Zaire-Emery, Carlos Soler and Neymar dropping out.

Bayern vs PSG line-ups

18:36 , Michael Jones

Bayern Munich XI: Sommer; StanišiÄ, Upamecano, De Ligt; Coman, Kimmich, Goretzka, Davies; Muller, Musiala; Choupo-Moting

PSG XI: Donnarumma; Ramos, Marquinhos, Danilo; Nuno Mendes, Ruiz, Vitinha, Verrattl, Hakimi; Messi, Mbappe

Muller explains Bayern motto

18:35 , Michael Jones

During his media duties ahead of this evening’s game Thomas Muller was asked what Bayern Munich’s motto ‘Mia San Mia’ actually means.

“It has a very broad understanding.” he replied, “It’s the self-confidence of the Bavarian; that he is strong, that he can win and that he should win, but that he knows he has to work for it.

“And that when you have won, you can also enjoy it. A good image I have is of a broad, hairy chested Bavarian, covered in sweat, lifting a trophy.”

PSG’s rocky form

18:30 , Michael Jones

This season started emphatically for the French champions with Christophe Galtier’s side going 21 games unbeaten before the World Cup.

But, after the World Cup has been a different story. PSG have now lost more games in 2023 (five) than in the entirety of 2022 (four) though three wins on the bounce has steadied the ship ahead of this crucial European fixture.

It seems a foregone conclusion that PSG will win Ligue 1 again so their hopes for a more successful season rest upon triumphing over Bayern Munich tonight.

Who will triumph tonight?

18:25 , Michael Jones

When the teams last met in the Champions League during the empty stadium era of April 2021, both sides won their away games and could only be separated by the away goals rule after a 3-3 aggregate draw.

Bayern continued that trend with a win in Paris and won’t take matters lightly tonight. With Kylian Mbappe in exceptional gaolscoring form the Germans will know their one goal-advantage can be wiped out instantly.

The Bundesliga champions will be more cautious knowing that a goal in their favour could well be enough to ge them through.

Bayern Munich vs PSG

18:15 , Michael Jones

After playing out a close affair at the Parc des Princes and coming off second best PSG with likely be more proactive and aggressive in Germany tonight.

Bayern Munich should be able to match whatever is thrown their way and know that a draw will see them advance.

They’ll narrowly progress after an entertaining draw at home.

Bayern Munich 2-2 PSG (3-2 on aggregate)

Bayern vs PSH predicted line-ups

18:10 , Michael Jones

Bayern Munich XI: Sommer; StanišiÄ, Upamecano, De Ligt; Coman, Kimmich, Goretzka, Davies; Müller, Musiala; Choupo-Moting

PSG XI: Donnarumma; Ramos, Marquinhos, Danilo; Nuno Mendes, Ruiz, Vitinha, Verratti, Hakimi; Messi, Mbappe

What is the early team news?

18:05 , Michael Jones

Bayern Munich will be without Benjamin Pavard, who is suspended, with Josip Stanisic in line to deputise on the right of Julian Nagelsmann’s defensive three.

Noussair Mazraoui recently took a break from football due to a heart issue and may not yet be ready to return, while Manuel Neuer and Lucas Hernandez are long-term absentees.

News of Neymar’s injury comes as a blow to Paris Saint-Germain, with the Brazilian forward out for the rest of the season. In his absence, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe may be employed as a front two and supported by a strengthened midfield.

Achraf Hakimi has been named in Christophe Galtier’s travelling squad despite being under investigation by French police for an alleged rape.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs PSG

18:00 , Michael Jones

Bayern Munich vs PSG is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 8 March at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BT Sport 2, with coverage on the channel from 7.15pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via the BT Sport app or online player.

Bayern Munich vs PSG

16:32 , Michael Jones

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Champions League action between two heavyweights of Europe.

Bundesliga winners, Bayern Munich, host the French champions Paris Saint-Germain with the winner guaranteed a spot in the quarter-finals of Europe’s top competition.

Chelsea and Benfica are already through after their victories over Borussia Dortmund and Club Brugge yesterday but who will be joining them in the last eight?

Bayern bring a slender lead into tonight’s second leg after Kingsley Coman struck in Paris to give the German team a 1-0 victory and a draw this evening would be enough to see them progress.

PSG, and Kylian Mbappe in particular, are in fantastic form though and will bring a different mindset to the match. In Paris they sat off Bayern and allowed them the ball but expect Christophe Galtier’s side to be more proactive tonight.

We’ll have all the build-up, team news and match action before the match kicks off at 8pm.