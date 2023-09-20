Bayern Munich vs Man Utd LIVE: Champions League result and reaction after seven-goal thriller in Germany

Manchester United will face a tough test when they travel to the Allianz Arena to face Bayern Munich for their opening fixture in this year’s Champions League group stages.

Erik ten Hag’s team are in disarray thanks to three defeats in four Premier League matches and an ever-expanding injury list. The Red Devils have lacked the conviction and skill to beat big teams like Arsenal or well-drilled upstarts such as Brighton. It’s a situation that can only get worse as they face the Bundesliga champions in Germany tonight.

Bayern signed England captain Harry Kane in the summer and he has made an immediate impact leading the line, scoring four goals in as many games for the club. Kane left Spurs to chase silverware with the prolific German side and he will want to impress on the biggest stage in Europe.

Bayern Munich vs Manchester United live

Bayern Munich host Manchester United in the Champions League group stages, live on TNT Sports

90+4’ GOAL! - Casemiro gets a second right at the end of the game (BAY 4-3 MUN)

90+2’ GOAL! - Tel smokes Bayern to victory (BAY 4-2 MUN)

88’ GOAL! - Casemiro reignites hope for United with late goal (BAY 3-2 MUN)

54’ GOAL! - Harry Kane converts from the spot (BAY 3-1 MUN)

49’ GOAL! - Rasmus Hojlund pulls one back (BAY 2-1 MUN)

32’ GOAL! - Gnabry adds a second after a beltin’ run from Musiala (BAY 2-0 MUN)

28’ GOAL! - Sane scores after Onana howler (BAY 1-0 MUN)

17’ SHOT! - Rashford runs past Laimer, cuts inside and drills one at the goalkeeper (BAY 0-0 MUN)

4’ SAVE! - Ulreich denies Eriksen from close range (BAY 0-0 MUN)

Full-time! Bayern Munich 4-3 Manchester United

21:58 , George Litchfield

90+5 mins: Casemiro’s goal is checked by VAR for a potential infringement in the build -up, but the final whistle is blown shortly after the goal is allowed to stand.

The narrative of this game has shifted wildly during its course, but ultimately a one-goal defeat is not a terrible result for Erik Ten Hag’s side.

Bayern Munich 4-3 Manchester United

21:55 , George Litchfield

90+4 mins: GOAL! Yet another goal in this game! The third in the last seven minutes!

Bruno Fernades whips in a free-kick from the left hand side with pace, which Casemiro manages to get a touch on to direct into the goal.

The Brazillian midfielder’s second of the game.

Bayern Munich 4-2 Manchester United

21:53 , George Litchfiel

90+1 mins: GOAL! Bayern have yet again responded to conceding a goal by scording one themselves! It’s 18 year-old Mathys Tel who has only recently come off the bench!

Moments after Muller had hit the post, Kimmich picked up the ball and floated a lovely pass to Mathys Tel, who took a lovely touch in his stride before firing past Onana.

United will be extremely dissapointed with their frailty in this game.

Bayern Munich 3-2 Manchester United

21:51 , George Litchfield

90 mins: United have a chance to load the box with numbers, as Fernades stands over a free-kick outside the box on the left hand side.

The ball is headed to safety easily by Bayern’s defenders however.

Bayern Munich 3-2 Manchester United

21:49 , George Litchfiel

88 mins: GOAL! Casemiro pulls one back for United! Where has this one come from?

Manchester United intercept a stray Bayern pass, before Rashford plays the ball to Martial who does well to keep the ball and recycle possession.

A spell of play from Manchester United results in Casemiro being found in the box, who falls as he shoots but eventually manages to guide the ball into the goal with his left foot.

Manchester United won’t mind this scoreline!

Bayern Munich 3-1 Manchester United

21:47 , George Litchfiel

86 mins: Substitution.

The most experienced player in this years competiton, Thomas Muller, will make his way onto the pitch for his 143rd appearance.

He replaces England captain Harry Kane.

Mathys Tel also replaces Leroy Sané.

Bayern Munich 3-1 Manchester United

21:44 , George Litchfield

82 mins: SAVE! Onana makes another save, this time catching Choupo-Moting’s latest effort as he whipped a shot across goal on his left foot.

Manchester United break up the other end of the field, with Rashford firing a ball across the box to Garnacho at the back post, who is unable to put his effort on target.

Goal-kick Bayern.

Bayern Munich 3-1 Manchester United

21:42 , George Litchfield

82 mins: A slip at the back from Bayern almost leads Scott McTominay to have a chance on goal, but the midfielder slips as he attempts to capitalise on the error and Bayern regain possession.

Bayern Munich 3-1 Manchester United

21:41 , George Litchfield

80 mins: Substitution.

Goalscorer Højlund leaves the pitch with fellow youngster Pellistri , to be replaced by Anthony Martial and Alejandro Garnacho.

This will be 19 year-old Garnacho’s Champions League debut.

Bayern Munich 3-1 Manchester United

21:39 , George Litchfield

79 mins: SAVE! Scott McTominay heads away the resulting corner, leading to a spell of possession for Bayern, who eventually manage to work the ball to Kingsley Coman down the right side.

His shot is saved once again by Onana.

Bayern Munich 3-1 Manchester United

21:37 , George Litchfield

78 mins: SAVE! Choupo-Moting has a pop at goal from the edge of the box, cutting across the ball to try and send it into the top left corner, but Onana manages to save.

Bayern have a corner.

Bayern Munich 3-1 Manchester United

21:34 , George Litchfield

74 mins: Substitution.

Jamal Musiala, who has had a magnificent game, recieves a standing ovation as he is replaced by Choupo-Moting.

The 20 year-old has arguably been the best player on the pitch, and looks destined to be one of the world’s greats in the next few years.

Bayern Munich 3-1 Manchester United

21:32 , George Litchfiel

72 mins: Former Stoke-man Eric Choupo-Moting is getting ready for the home side.

Erik Ten Hag’s side are showing no sign of getting back into the game now, and look fairly content to simply not concede any more goals.

Bayern Munich 3-1 Manchester United

21:28 , George Litchfield

69 mins: Substitution.

Scott McTominay replaces Christian Eriksen in midfield.

The Scottish midfielder has been in great form for his nation, but is yet to replicate it at Manchester United.

Bayern Munich 3-1 Manchester United

21:25 , George Litchfield

66 mins: Pellistri does really well to retain possession in the United box, following a poor pass from Victor Lindelof which could’ve easily resulted in a chance for Bayern had the United winger not managed to keep hold of the ball.

Bayern Munich 3-1 Manchester United

21:23 , George Litchfield

63 mins: Chance! Bayern again cause Manchester United problems, as Onana palms Sane’s effort from range up into the air.

United manage to keep Kane away from the rebound, and the resulting corner is punched clear by the United goalkeeper.

Bayern Munich 3-1 Manchester United

21:21 , George Litchfield

62 mins: Chance! United have a spell of possession and play it to Pellistri on the right who battles with Laimer.

Bayern manage to pick the ball up however and break rapidly , with it eventually falling to Harry Kane on the right side of the box who fires a shot which Onana tips wide of the post.

Bayern Munich 3-1 Manchester United

21:15 , George Litchfield

55 mins: POST! Jamal Musiala combies brilliantly with Leroy Sane, who thunders his right-footed shot into the woodwork.

Bayern Munich 3-1 Manchester United

21:12 , George Litchfield

53 mins: GOAL! Harry Kane fires in his penalty as cool as you like to take the game away from Manchester United’s grasp once again.

Onana guesses the right way, but has no chance of saving the shot which is buried in the bottom left of the goal.

Bayern Munich 2-1 Manchester United

21:11 , George Litchfield

52 mins: PENALTY! Harry Kane will have a chance to score against Manchester United.

A handball in the area is checked by VAR who awards Bayern the penalty.

GOAL! Bayern Munich 2-1 Manchester United (Hojlund, 49’)

21:10 , Mike Jones

49 mins: Man Utd are back in the game! Casemiro recovers the ball in the middle of the pitch and chips it forward to Bruno Fernandes.

He flicks the ball onto Marcus Rashford who brings it down nd slips a pass to Rasmus Hojlund inside the box.

Hojlund takes a touch and hooks the shot past Sven Ulreich to give the visitors some hope.

Second half! Bayern Munich 2-0 Manchester United

21:07 , George Litchfield

We’re back underway at the Allianz arena, with United kicking off this time.

HT Bayern Munich 2-0 Manchester United

21:00 , George Litchfield

It’s the score line many would have expected at half-time at the Allianz Arena, but Manchester United were hit by a double sucker-punch after a promising start.

Erik Ten Hag’s side looked like a side with a defensive injury crisis, who have conceded more goals than all Premier League sides bar two.

Bayern’s frontline looks extremely dangerous on the break, and having Harry Kane upfront to help knit it all together makes it look difficult for United to avoid conceding more goals if they decide to push forward to try and get back into the game.

Leroy Sane scored Bayern’s second goal after brilliant play from Jamal Musiala (Getty Images)

Onana was visibly upset after failing to stop Sané’s fairly tame effort (AFP via Getty Images)

Half Time! Bayern Munich 2-0 Manchester United

20:51 , George Litchfield

Manchester United have a spell of possession, but the referee blows his whistle as the ball makes its way to Rashford.

Bayern now look firmly in control of the tie, and the question looks to be at the moment how many the home side will score.

Erik Ten Hag will be dissapointed, as his side starting the game fairly well, pressing Bayern effectively who were struggling to really get going.

A howler from Onana in the 27th minute however completely deflated United, who quickly conceded a second to Serge Gnabry following brilliant play from Jamal Musiala.

The questions seems at the moment whether United can keep the defecit down.

Bayern Munich 2-0 Manchester United

20:47 , George Litchfield

44 mins: Reguilon breaks down the left once again after being slipped in by Rashford, but his final ball isn’t quite good enough and Ulreich comfortably claims.

Bayern Munich 2-0 Manchester United

20:44 , George Litchfield

41 mins: Manchester United having to do some defending as Goretzka has a shot from range, with Bayern following up by almost breaking into the box again.

The home side look dangerous on the counter-attack with the pace and skill they possess outwide.

Bayern Munich 2-0 Manchester United

20:40 , George Litchfield

36 mins: A half-chance for Højlund, who rises to meet a Dalot cross but can’t redirect it towards goal.

United have had four shots now in the match compared to Bayern’s three.

Bayern Munich 2-0 Manchester United

20:39 , George Litchfield

35 mins: Bruno Fernandes looks a frustrated figure, the Manchester United captain firing a left-footed shot high and wide of the goal from range.

His side now have a mountain to climb to get back into this game.

Bayern Munich 2-0 Manchester United

20:36 , George Litchfield

32 mins: GOAL! It’s two for Bayern!

Wonderful play from Jamal Musiala, picking the ball up on the left hand side, weaving into the box, and after a little tangle with the defender - managing to play the ball to Serge Gnabry who slides it home.

Erik Ten Hag’s side have collapsed after what looked like a fairly promising start.

Bayern Munich 1-0 Manchester United

20:31 , George Litchfield

27 mins: GOAL! A terrible mistake from United goalkeeper Onana.

Leroy Sane puts the German side in front with after combining with Harry Kane to shoot from outside the box just down to Onana’s left side.

The goalkeeper palms the ball in, and all of Manchester United’s hard-work so far has been undone.

Bayern Munich 0-0 Manchester United

20:26 , George Litchfield

23 mins: Bayern seem to be growing into the game now.

A good block from Lindelof earlier prevented a chance for Bayern, and Martinez also made a good interception to prevent Gnabry from surging into the area.

Tuchel’s side are looking more dangerous as the game goes on.

Bayern Munich 0-0 Manchester United

20:24 , George Litchfield

19 mins: Harry Kane gets possession and plays Musiala deep into the United penalty area, but Lindelof manages to block his attempted ball back across the box, resulting in a corner for Bayern.

Onana punches the first corner, which leads to a second that he claims confidently.

Bayern Munich 0-0 Manchester United

20:20 , George Litchfield

17 mins: Shot! Marcus Rashford is played in down the left-hand side, and manages to chop inside the Bayern defender and get a shot away.

It ends up being an easy save for Ulreich however who holds onto the ball.

Bayern Munich 0-0 Manchester United

20:18 , George Litchfield

14 mins: United are awarded a free-kick deep into Bayern’s half on the left hand side after Upamecano fouls Reguilon.

Fernades’ resulting delivery is comfortably headed away and Bayern regain possession.

Bayern Munich 0-0 Manchester United

20:14 , George Litchfield

11 mins: Bayern aren’t looking to comfortable at the moment. United’s pressing combined with the German side’s slopiness has allowed Erik Ten Hag’s side to look a threat so far.

Bayern Munich 0-0 Manchester United

20:12 , George Litchfield

8 mins: A quick one-two allows Reguilon to try and fire a ball in which ends up with a United corner.

Eriksen takes short to Rashford who gives the ball straight back, but the Danish midfielders resulting cross is punched away to safety by Ulreich.

Bayern Munich 0-0 Manchester United

20:08 , George Litchfield

3 mins: Chance! Bayern are dispossed near their own box, and Eriksen sends a cross to the back post where Pellistri is prevented from tapping it in through some great defending from Davies.

The loose ball falls to Eriksen who’s first time shot is well saved by Ulreich.

Bayern Munich 0-0 Manchester United

20:05 , George Litchfield

2 mins: Konrad Laimer sends a through ball to Leroy Sane down the right hand side, who takes a heavy touch but manages to win a corner for Bayern.

The ball is sent in but headed out for a goalkick.

Kick off! Bayern Munich 0-0 Manchester United

19:59 , George Litchfield

Bayern Munich get the game started, and quickly send a ball long which results in a throw in for Manchester United.

Erik Ten Hag’s side seem to be pressing high onto the Bayern back line.

Bayern Munich v Manchester United

19:53 , George Litchfiel

Last season Bayern Munich completed an unblemished group stage with six wins for the third time, which no other club has achieved in the competition.

When combined with the fact the German side have never lost to Manchester United on home soil, the size of the task tonight for Erik Ten Hag’s team becomes clear.

Bayern Munich v Manchester United: 10 minutes until kick-off

19:50 , George Litchfield

In ten minutes this season’s UEFA Champions League campaign will start for Erik Ten Hag and Thomas Tuchel.

Not many are tipping Manchester United for success at the Allianz Arena, and new Bayern Munich man Harry Kane will be in the spotlight as he makes his first European appearance for his new club.

Making the story even more dramatic is the fact that Kane seemed destined to join The Red Devils, but eventually signed for the German champions for a substantial fee rather than waiting out his contract to join Erik Ten Hag’s side.

Since these two sides last met almost ten years ago, Bayern have gone on to reach the quarter-finals of the competition every year, whereas United have even failed to qualify for four.

It would be quite the upset should Manchester United return to Old Trafford with a lead to defend.

19:45 , George Litchfield

TNT’s Champions League group stage coverage began yesterday with AC Milan v Newcastle, and saw Shay Given, Joe Cole and Jermaine Jenas on punditry duties.

The full list of pundits who could analyse the three midweek European games each week includes: Peter Crouch, Joe Cole, Rachel Brown-Finnis, Owen Hargreaves, Steve McManaman, Joleon Lescott, Michael Owen, Paul Scholes, and Robbie Savage.

Glenn Hoddle and fan-favourite Ally McCoist also will also feature as co-commentators.

19:40 , Mike Jones

Harry Kane defended Harry Maguire as the England captain hit out at the way the defender has been “scapegoated” amid “really unnecessary scrutiny”.

Little more than two years on from being named in the European Championship team of the tournament, the 30-year-old is now the butt of jokes to many.

Maguire’s struggle for form and game-time at Manchester United have increased the spotlight on a player that has remained an integral part of the England squad.

Harry Kane defends ‘scapegoated’ Harry Maguire amid ‘unnecessary scrutiny’

19:35 , Mike Jones

Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has conceded the club’s re-signing of Cristiano Ronaldo “turned out wrong”.

Solskjaer was in charge when United brought the five-time Ballon d’Or winner back to Old Trafford amid much optimism and fanfare in August 2021.

At the time the transfer was viewed as a coup that could potentially fuel a Premier League title challenge. Yet things soon unravelled as the team struggled and Solskjaer was sacked in November that year.

It turned out wrong – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Man Utd return

19:30 , Mike Jones

There was a rare wistfulness around the Champions League draw in Monaco, where football’s most powerful and wealthy gathered in a fittingly ostentatious setting. An era was about to pass.

If the competition’s group stage has recently become a round to pay minimal attention to, this is a season to really savour it. That is because it’s the last one before the introduction of the Swiss system.

This will be the last campaign we go through the satisfying symmetry of the round-robin, hoping it builds up to one of those final matchdays – part of a lexicon that is the stage’s legacy – where it is anything but symmetrical and chaos reigns. The clean nature of the format has produced some wonderfully untidy endings.

Appropriately, a returning Arsenal will aim to relive how often they got through under Arsene Wenger. Newcastle United will doubtless be seeking to build atmosphere by showing Faustino Asprilla’s hat-trick against Barcelona in 1997-98, as well as the stirring comeback in 2002-03. Manchester United, the English club perhaps most associated with how thrillingly exacting the group stage used to be, are back for one final fight. It might not be easy, but that may not prove such an obstacle to getting through.

How the Champions League lost its spark and led to the end of an era

19:25 , Mike Jones

Erik ten Hag admitted he was concerned about the eye-watering number of injuries Manchester United are picking up ahead of their Champions League opener at Bayern Munich.

This has been a challenging start to the season for the Old Trafford giants, with off-field issues compounded by a run of three defeats in their last four Premier League matches.

United’s 3-1 meek home loss to Brighton is hardly the best preparation to face Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich on Wednesday, nor are the injury problems that continue to pile up.

The Red Devils have lost Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire since the weekend, joining the likes of Raphael Varane, Mason Mount, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia on the sidelines.

Erik ten Hag concerned by Manchester United’s mounting injury problems

Onana on Man Utd’s Champions League campaign

19:20 , Mike Jones

Andre Onana spoke to MUTV on Tuesday night ahead of the start of Manchester United’s Champions League campaign. The goalkeeper, who replaced David De Gea this summer, believes his team can achieve big things in Europe this season saying:

“We will give everything tomorrow and I hope we are going to win. It is not going to be easy, they are a very good team, but we are Manchester United. We have to be able to go anywehere and play our football.

“Don’t be afraid to challenge anyone. I am very confident. Champions League, I know the competition. I played the final a few months ago so we have no limit. We have to dream big.

“We have to dream very big and it’s not only about talking, it is time to deliver, to show in the pitch. This season didn’t start how we wanted but I think in the end it will be much better.”

Ten Hag on returning to Bayern

19:15 , Mike Jones

Erik ten Hag managed in Bavaria 10 years ago, when he took charge of Bayern Munich’s second string at the beginning of his coaching career.

He returns tonight as manager of Manchester United knowing that a victory could turnaround the fortunes of his team. He was asked how it felt to return to Bayern to which he responded:

“It is great and this is a great place. A historical club and a club that has as big achievements as Manchester United does so when those two institutes face each other, it is a great match. Everyone has a look at it and it is really enjoyable to be part of it.

“[Champions League games are] great matches to be part of. It is going to be a great game I am sure, from start to finish. You have to be front foot and you have to be happy to be part of it but also you have to show it on the pitch.

“You have to give everything in such a game and then you know as a player you have to suffer. You have to sacrifice to get the right result.”

Champions League debut for Facundo Pellestri

19:11 , George Litchfield

Facundo Pellistri will make his Champions League debut after being named in Erik Ten Hag’s Starting XI tonight.

The 21 year-old winger made his first senior start in March for Manchester United against Real Betis in the Uefa Europa League.

Pellestri started in Uruguay’s opening game in the 2022 World Cup, and now faces a tough test against a fancied Bayern Munich side.

19:10 , Mike Jones

Harry Kane maintains Bayern Munich always felt like the right choice for his next club as the England striker prepares to face Manchester United in the Champions League.

Kane left Tottenham for Bayern in a deal which could be worth up to £100million ahead of the summer transfer window closing.

Reports suggested United were one of the English clubs also interested in the 30-year-old forward.

Harry Kane happy with Bayern Munich decision ahead of Manchester United meeting

19:05 , Mike Jones

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has revealed the club put a “buy-back clause” in the deal that saw Harry Kane join Bayern Munich this summer.

Kane, who is Tottenham’s all-time record goalscorer, departed his boyhood club in August to join the German champions.

Tottenham held out for a fee that could rise to £120m for the England captain, with Kane set to enter the final year of his contract with the Premier League club.

Tottenham have Harry Kane ‘buy-back clause’ as Daniel Levy reveals option

Onana aiming to win Champions League

19:00 , Mike Jones

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana says losing the 2023 Champions League final is motivating him to try and go one better this season.

Onana joined United from Inter Milan in the summer after Inter were defeated 1-0 in the European top-flight showpiece by Manchester City.

“Something [like losing the final] is a motivation for me, but [not] only me, I cannot do it [alone]. Only together we are stronger.” said Onana in the build=up to tonight’s match.

“When I see my team-mates and the quality we have, I am very confident and I know [if] we keep working how we are working, in the end of this season I think we are going to be dancing all together.”

Bayern Munich changes

18:57 , George Litchfield

Thomas Tuchel has joined Erik Ten Hag in making only one change to his Bayern side, with Thomas Müller dropping to the bench to be replaced by Jamal Musiala.

Ten Hag has ‘never started his best XI’ for Man Utd

18:55 , Mike Jones

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says he has ‘never started his best XI’ as his injury-hit side prepare to face Bayern Munich.

United are without 12 first-team players as for this clash in Germany with Raphael Varane, Mason Mount and Harry Maguire among those who have not travelled to Munich.

"There was always something, but you have to deal with it," said the United boss Ten Hag.

"I think I never started the best starting XI. That is football. You have to deal with it. I love these situations. You have to know what to do and focus on the process."

Bayern Munich line-up

18:53 , George Litchfield

Here’s the Bayern Munich team to take on Manchester United tonight:

Bayern Munich XI: Ulreich, Upamecano, Minjae, Kimmich, Gnabry, Goretzka, Kane, Sané, Davies, Laimer, Musiala

Manchester United changes

18:51 , George Litchfield

Erik Ten Hag has made only one change from the side that lost to Brighton on the weekend, with Facundo Pellistri taking the place of Scott McTominay who drops to the bench.

18:50 , Mike Jones

It was an early reminder of what Manchester United could have had. Or, more pertinently, who they could have had. For years, there was a certain irresistible logic to Harry Kane joining United. Instead, as Thomas Tuchel outlined: “We took the skipper of England out of England, out of the Premier League, so it is a huge deal.”

Because when Kane left Tottenham for one of the European aristocracy, it was for Bayern Munich, for a club with 10 league titles since United won their last. The vagaries of the Champions League draw may rub it in for United: Kane’s European debut for Bayern is against them. And if the serial German champions opted to send a message by putting Kane on media duties the day before the game, it was understandable.

It allowed England’s record scorer to confirm that Bayern was his first choice and, if he was never going to say anything else, that probably served a purpose for his employers anyway. “Over the summer, I know there were some talks between a few clubs in the background but Bayern was a team I was really interested by and really excited by,” Kane said. “There weren’t too many other discussions once they came in.”

Manchester United’s date with Harry Kane is a reminder of what they could have had

Manchester United line-up

18:48 , Mike Jones

Erik Ten-Hag has named his line-up for tonight’s clash with Bayern Munich:

Man Utd XI: Onana: Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Reguilon; Casemiro, Eriksen; Pellestri, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Manchester United made “insane offer” for Thomas Müller

18:44 , George Litchfield

Bayern Munich vice-captain Thomas Müller has only ever played for the German side, but has regularly been linked to the Premier League over the course of his career.

The 34-year old revealed last year that Bayern turned down an “insane offer” from Louis Van Gaal’s Manchester United for his services.

Van Gaal worked with Muller during his three year stint at Bayern from 2009 to 2011, and clearly wanted to reunite with the player who had only recently helped Germany to win the World Cup.

Manchester United’s defensive woes

18:41 , George Litchfield

Manchester United will be without a number of key defenders against Bayern Munich tonight.

The Red Devils most recently lost Aaron Wan-Bissaka after the fullback sustained an injury during their loss to Brighton at Old Trafford.

The loss of the 25 year-old adds further complications to a side who are already without Luke Shaw and Raphaël Varane.

Harry Maguire also reportedly misses out due to an unspecified injury, while Tyrell Malacia did not feature in pre-season this summer and has yet to return after an injury from last season.

Thomas Tuchel not on touchline tonight

18:35 , George Litchfield

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel will not be in the dugout for tonight’s clash.

The former Chelsea manager will be serving a one-match ban after he was sent off against Manchester City in the second-leg of their Champions League quarter-final in April.

Tuchel complained to the referee following a clash between Aymeric Laporte and Kingsley Coman.

The 50 year-old will be allowed in the stands and to go inside the dressing room.

Assistant coaches Zsolt Low and Anthony Barry will lead the team on the pitch.

Kane v Manchester United

18:28 , George Litchfield

Former Manchester United target Harry Kane has a fairly low goal tally against the side he faces tonight, for someone of his standing.

The former Tottenham striker scored 5 goals and assisted another three in his 19 appearances against The Red Devils in the Premier League.

Liverpool’s Mo Salah has scored 10 in 11 against Erik Ten Hag’s side for comparison.

Kane will be looking to carry on his stunning form in the Bundesliga so far in what is set to be an interesting clash against a team with multiple injuries to key defenders.

Bayern Munich vs Manchester United

18:22 , Mike Jones

Manchester United’s Andre Onana giving his thoughts about this year’s Champions League campaign. How far can United go?

Bayern Munich vs Manchester United

18:19 , Mike Jones

Given the recent turmoil at Manchester United, the lack of available players, and the recent results it is hard to look past Bayern to win the clash, especially adding in the home advantage.

Bayern are unbeaten in the league this year, while United have lost three matches in four games. This one seems an easy pick but you never can tell in the Champions League.

Bayern Munich 2-0 Manchester United

What is the team news?

18:14 , Mike Jones

Manchester United were dealt with a further injury blow to their already-depleted squad against Brighton, when Aaron Wan-Bissaka picked up an injury as a late substitute.

He was on the bench having dealt with an illness, but will now face a period of time out. Left backs Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are already ruled out, along with Raphael Varane and deadline-day arrival Sofyan Amrabat still waiting to make his debut.

Mason Mount has not featured since last month, with Tom Heaton, Amad Diallo and Kobbie Mainoo also out, with Jadon Sancho not allowed to train with the first time, and Antony given a leave of absence following the assault allegations against him.

Last time out: Bayern Munich 3 Manchester United 1

18:12 , George Litchfield

David Moyes led Manchester United to the Allianz Arena as his side sought to build on a 1-1 draw in the second leg of the 2014 Champions League quarter-final clash.

Patrice Evra opened the scoring against Bayern Munich in the second half, but the German side responded only minutes later through Mario MandÅ¾ukiÄ.

Goals from Arjen Robben and current vice-captain Thomas Müller were enough to earn Pep Guardiola’s side a 4-2 on aggregate, who went on to lose to eventual winners Real Madrid in the semi-final.

Harry Kane’s former Tottenham Hotspur team-mate Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was on the bench for Bayern, but didn’t make it onto the pitch.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Man Utd

18:09 , Mike Jones

The match kicks off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 20 September at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Bayern Munich v Manchester United will be shwon live on TNT Sports 2 with coverage starting at 7pm BST. It will be streamed live on the Discovery+ app and desktop website for subscribers.

Bayern Munich vs Man Utd predicted line-ups

18:04 , Mike Jones

Manchester United XI: Onana, Dalot, Lindelof, Li Martinez, Reguilon, Casemiro, McTominay, Eriksen, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial

Bayern Munich XI: Ulreich, Laimer, Upamecano, Kim, Davies, Kimmich, Goretzka, Sane, Muller, Gnabry, Kane

Bayern Munich vs Manchester United

17:59 , Mike Jones

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Champions League action which sees Manchester United travel to Germany to face Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Erik ten Hag is dealing with an injury crisis at Old Trafford that has seen the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw and Raphael Varane all sidelined. As such, United’s defensive capabilities are not as strong as they could be which has contributed, among a plethora of other faults, to their recent poor run of form.

The biggest issue is a lack of goals being scored from the forward line but Ten Hag will be hopeful that Rasmus Hojlund can settle quickly and become star forward for the Red Devils.

Bayern Munich in contrast already have one. Harry Kane has scored four goals in as many games since joining the German giants and, in his first clash against an English team this season, he’ll be wanting to impress.

We’ll have all the updates, build-up and team news from the Allianz Arena ahead of kick off at 8pm so stick with us.