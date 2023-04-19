Bayern Munich vs Man City LIVE: Lineups and team news from Champions League quarter-final

Manchester City have one foot in the Champions League semi finals following a confident performance at the Etihad Stadium against Bayern Munich last week.

Pep Guardiola’s men won 3-0 in the first leg and are now strong favourites to progress with Bayern Munich also struggling in the Bundesliga against Hoffenheim between the two legs of this quarter-final tie.

Bayern boss, Thomas Tuchel, will have to set his side up to attack but will know that method will leave his defence vulnerable to the impressive forward line that City possess. Tuchel has enjoyed success in this competition against Manchester City before, but Bayern’s hopes of progression are surely slim with their visitors in remorseless scoring form.

The winner of this tie will face Real Madrid in the final four after the current Champions League holders defeated Chelsea last night. Carlo Ancelotti’s men progressed 4-0 on aggregate and look on course to regain their title this season too.

Follow all the action as Bayern Munich host Manchester City:

Bayern Munich vs Manchester City

Bayern Munich host Manchester City in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final with kick off at 8pm

Man City lead 3-0 on aggregate after impressive victory at the Etihad stadium last week

Bayern Munich XI: Sommer; Pavard, Upamecano, De Ligt, Cancelo; Kimmich, Goretzka; Coman, Musiala, Sane; Choupo-Moting

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Ake; Stones, Rodri; Bernardo, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish; Haaland

FC Bayern München - Manchester City FC

Haaland breaking Champions League records

19:21 , Mike Jones

Erling Haaland has scored 34 goals in just 26 Champions League appearances, rewriting the record books in the process.

Still just 22 and in only his fourth campaign in the competition, the Norway striker is already 19th in the list of all-time Champions League scorers and having gone above the likes of Samuel Eto’o, Antoine Griezmann, Kaká and Wayne Rooney.

He is now within sight of Edinson Cavani, Sergio Aguero and Alessandro Del Piero.

'We need a miracle’ – Thomas Tuchel knows Bayern have a mountain to climb

19:18 , Mike Jones

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel concedes his side need a miracle to overcome Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals.

The German giants trail 3-0 on aggregate heading into the second leg of their last-eight tie at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday. Tuchel believes his side are capable of turning the tie around but knows it is a tall order.

The former Chelsea manager said: “We need a wonder, a miracle. I don’t know if talking about a 4-0 or 5-1 is appropriate – you need to be realistic – but we believe in ourselves.”

We need a miracle – Thomas Tuchel knows Bayern have a mountain to climb

Man City are focused says Guardiola

19:13 , Mike Jones

With such a big lead in the tie (3-0 on aggregate) there is the possibility that Manchester City just rest on their laurels and try to coast through the game in Germany.

Pep Guardiola assures that this won’t be the case.

"We are focused on what we have to do to try to control the game.” he said, “We are against one of the most prestigious teams in this competition.

“It is 11 against 11 and we will try to do better than the opponent in this specific game. It would be a mistake to focus on the past."

More from Tuchel

19:08 , Mike Jones

"We will see if there are such things as miracles. I would like to accept the challenge. But we need a good mix of realism and belief that anything is possible if we play at our absolute best. It is our task to ignite a spark among the crowd."

Bayern Munich vs Man City

19:03 , Mike Jones

Bayern have won 16 of their last 18 home matches in the Uefa Champions League. The Allianz Arena is a fortress in this competition but is it strong enough to muster a small football miracle?

Of the last four quarter-final matches played here, Bayern have drawn two and lost two so the signs aren’t looking good.

What happened in the first leg?

18:58 , Mike Jones

Man City put in a scintillating performance to beat Bayern 3-0 in the first leg at the Etihad Stadium.

Goals from Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland put Pep Guardiola’s side in control but Bayern harbour hopes of mounting a dramatic comeback.

With their passionate home fans behind anything is possible for the Bundesliga champions.

Pre-match thought from Tuchel

18:53 , Mike Jones

Bayern Munich head coach, Thomas Tuchel, says there is belief that his side can upset the odds this evening but that his players will need the help of the home crowd to do so.

"We believe in ourselves, and believe we can win this game.” he said, “If we can win both halves then anything can happen, and we know that.

“We are obliged to get the crowd going, give them a spark and deliver a top performance. If we are smart in the duels and present, we can make special things happen, and we’ll go from there."

Man City submit plans to expand Etihad Stadium capacity, add hotel and museum

18:48 , Mike Jones

Manchester City have submitted a planning application to expand the capacity of the Etihad Stadium to more than 60,000 while adding a hotel, museum and other facilities.

The plans will add around 7,000 new seats to the stadium by expanding the north stand with a larger, single upper tier, following a different design to the expansion of the south stand which opened in 2015.

Last week, the Etihad was included on the list of 10 stadia which would host matches if the UK and Ireland’s joint bid for organising Euro 2028 is successful, with the bid quoting a planned new capacity of 61,000.

The plans also include a new covered fan zone, integrated into the stadium behind the north stand, a new club shop, museum and 400-bed hotel, which would also attract business from the new 23,500-capacity Co-op Live Arena which is already under construction next to the stadium.

Man City submit plans to expand Etihad Stadium capacity, add hotel and museum

Bayern Munich vs Man City team changes

18:43 , Mike Jones

Thomas Tuchel sticks with the same 4-2-3-1 formation that he used at the Etihad Stadium but replaces two of his starters.

Manchester City loanee Joao Cancelo comes in to replace Alphonso Davies at left-back whilst Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting starts up top ahead of Serge Gnabry.

Unsurprisingly Pep Guardiola names an unchanged Manchester City team to the one that won 3-0 last time out in the Champions League.

Bayern Munich vs Man City line-ups

18:41 , Mike Jones

Bayern Munich XI: Sommer; Pavard, Upamecano, De Ligt, Cancelo; Kimmich, Goretzka; Coman, Musiala, Sane; Choupo-Moting

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Ake; Stones, Rodri; Bernardo, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish; Haaland

Bayern Munich are confident of a comeback

18:40 , Mike Jones

Bayern Munich are looking back on their famous comeback victories for inspiration against Manchester City this evening. They hope to emulate those performances and cause a big upset when Pep Guardiola’s men arrive at the Allianz Arena.

Guardiola on mindset to beat Bayern

18:35 , Mike Jones

“I’ve been here at Bayern Munich and I know the mentality of this club,” Pep Guardiola said when explaining why Manchester City have not already won the tie despite their three goal lead.

“It’s everywhere, it’s in the skin. I know they believe they can do it. We believe too but when you’re in these type of clubs and we’ll try to build this feeling that whatever happens, we can do it like the history they have in the competition, we’re growing that.

“It is what it is. This is an opportunity to prove ourselves versus one of the best in Europe and we’ll try to impose our game.

“The mindset is to try and win the game. The approach is the same, come here knowing the quality they have. We just talk about the game we have to play, not the result one week ago or the consequences or future, it’s what you have to do in the game.

“Focus on every single action what you have to do to get the best result and try to reach the semi-final.”

Phillips on reaching Champions League semi-finals

18:30 , Mike Jones

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips gave his thoughts on tonight’s encounter and explained where he feels the game at the Etihad was won.

“It’s always going to be a tough game away.” he said, “The first 60 minutes at our place was a very close game.

“Once we got the second it opened them up a little bit. We know how good they are and know they’re not going to lie down for us, even though we’re 3-0 up.”

Foden to start from bench

18:25 , Mike Jones

Phil Foden has been missing in action since mid-March after undergoing surgery for appendicitis. He returned to training for Manchester City earlier this week and travelled with the squad to Germany to take on Bayern Munich tonight.

Whether Foden plays a part in tonight’s game is still to be determined but manager Pep Guardiola says that he will at least have a place on the bench.

“We’re delighted (he is back)” Guardiola said at his pre-match press conference yesterday. “Definitely it’s good news for us. He has trained just once yesterday but we decided he would travel with us and be on the bench.

“(How minutes he is capable of) I don’t know. 90 for sure no. But his physicality is special.

“He is a special player who doesn’t need a lot of training sessions to be fit. But he’s important - not just for tomorrow, but for the tight schedule we have ahead of us.”

Pep Guardiola returns to the place where his Champions League nightmares began

18:20 , Mike Jones

Pep Guardiola is a failure. By his own admission, anyway. The Manchester City manager has started to take a criticism levelled at him – or, more accurately, his Champions League record – and adopt it, while mocking it. Sometimes there can be a surreal element to Guardiola’s rationale: he deemed himself a failure last month on the grounds that Julia Roberts preferred to watch Manchester United.

By any objective criteria, Guardiola is a huge success. But for a perfectionist like the Catalan, there may be a feeling of failure about his European record since 2011. When he claims, as he has, that he would rather win the Premier League or that the domestic division is harder to win, it only serves to underline that European glory is the prize he wants most.

A return to the Allianz Arena should secure him a 10th Champions League semi-final as a manager; it may also remind him of the start of a sequence. If it is a dozen years since Guardiola’s Barcelona won the 2011 final in such a manner to suggest they were the finest team ever, Roberto Di Matteo has lifted the Champions League more recently than Guardiola.

This is his 10th campaign since leaving his boyhood club: whether with Bayern Munich or City, his European runs have ended in disappointment. His case to be deemed the greatest manager ever is weakened, despite the prospect of an 11th league title in 14 seasons, without conquering Europe again. He is aware that he has not won the Champions League without Lionel Messi: that Messi has triumphed in both the Champions League and the World Cup without Guardiola embellishes his claim to be the outstanding footballer in history.

Pep Guardiola returns to the place where his Champions League nightmares began

Bayern Munich vs Manchester City prediction

18:15 , Mike Jones

This should be a close affair with Bayern Munich showing more of their attacking attributes than they did a week ago. Man City are likely to match them stride for stride though and should go through after securing a draw away from home.

Bayern Munich 2-2 Manchester City (2-5 agg.)

Bayern Munich vs Man City predicted line-ups

18:10 , Mike Jones

Bayern Munich XI: Sommer; Pavard, Upamecano, De Ligt, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sane, Musiala, Coman; Mane.

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Ake; Stones, Rodri; Silva, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland.

What is the early team news?

18:05 , Mike Jones

A tough night in Manchester on the pitch last week saw frustrations boil over off it for Bayern Munich, with Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane involved in a dressing room confrontation. That led to Mane’s exclusion from the matchday squad against Hoffenheim, but the forward is set to return for the second leg. He could be joined by Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting, who is back in training after a knee injury.

Phil Foden continues to recover after having his appendix removed, but has been back in Manchester City training this week. Pep Guardiola has settled on a favoured system of late, with John Stones likely to continue moving into midfield when his side have the ball.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Manchester City

18:00 , Mike Jones

Bayern Munich vs Manchester City is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 19 April at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BT Sport 1, with coverage from 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream the second leg via the BT Sport app or online player.

Bayern Munich vs Manchester City

16:02 , Mike Jones

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of this evening’s Champions League quarter-final between Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s men lead 3-0 on aggregate after a stellar performance at the Etihad Stadium and will be hoping to nullify Bayern’s attacking qualities in order to progress through to the final four.

For their part, the Bundesliga champions will be hoping that home advantage plays in their favour as they hunt for an early goal to turn around their fortunes.

City are the big favourites but whoever progresses will face Real Madrid in the semi-finals after Carlo Ancelotti’s men defeated Chelsea last night.

At the least this match will be an entertaining encounter but can City see off Bayern and keep their hopes of winning the Champions League alive?