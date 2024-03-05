Bayern Munich vs Lazio LIVE: Champions League latest score and updates as Harry Kane faces crunch night

Bayern Munich host Lazio in a huge Champions League last-16 second leg tonight, needing to overturn a one-goal deficit from the first encounter if they are to resurrect their campaign and stay in with a chance of winning a trophy this season.

Ten points off the pace in the Bundesliga and out of the German Cup, this is Bayern’s final chance to pick up a major trophy this term - and give Harry Kane the first of his career.

Lazio are not faring much better themselves; having impressed in Serie A last season they are only ninth this year and have lost three of the last four in league terms, though there is of course far less expectancy on them than Bayern to triumph domestically.

Ciro Immobile’s penalty two weeks ago splits the side ahead of the first leg and since then, manager Thomas Tuchel and the Bavarian club have already announced they will part ways at the end of the season. Folllow live updates from the match in tonight’s live blog and and get the latest odds and tips here.

Bayern Munich host Lazio in Champions League last-16, kick-off 8pm GMT

Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern trail Lazio 1-0 after first-leg defeat in Italy

Harry Kane’s side trail Leverkusen by 10 points in Bundesliga

Exit from the Champions League would deepen the crisis facing Bayern

17:44 , Jamie Braidwood

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel ahead of tonight’s crunch Lazio clash:

“I think the situation for us is very clear but for a top performance there needs to be a certain pressure,” Tuchel told a press conference.

“Our most recent results, including the first leg loss in Italy, mean that this won’t feel super-easy tomorrow. Pressure is necessary. It will be there tomorrow.”

“We need to win by two goals against an Italian team, a Maurizio Sarri team. The bar is high.”

17:28 , Jamie Braidwood

Bayern’s recent form does not offer much confidence ahead of tonight’s second-leg, however.

They’ve won just one of their last five, drawing one and losing three.

Leverkusen 3-0 Bayern

Lazio 1-0 Bayern

Bochum 3-2 Bayern

Bayern 2-1 RB Leipzig

Freiburg 2-2 Bayern

17:08 , Jamie Braidwood

Bayern will be looking to overturn a 1-0 defeat to Lazio tonight.

The German champions were stunned in Rome as Ciro Immobile scored a 69th-minute penalty to give the hosts the advantage.

Immobile converted his spot kick after Bayern defender Dayot Upamecano’s clumsy challenge on Gustav Isaksen for which the France international was sent off with a straight red card.

Bayern failed to get a single shot on target throughout the match.

17:06 , Jamie Braidwood

Odds

Bayern 1/4

Draw 5/1

Lazio 10/1

Complete match odds and tip selections here.

Prediction

Bayern to have enough to win the game one way or another. Bayern 2-1 Lazio, Bayern win on penalties.

17:05 , Jamie Braidwood

When is Bayern vs Lazio?

The match kicks off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 5 March at the Allianz Arena.

Where can I watch it?

All Champions League games are broadcast on TNT Sports this season. Subscribers can stream the match via the Discovery+ app and TNT Sports website.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Good evening

16:58 , Jamie Braidwood

