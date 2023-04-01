Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE: Bundesliga latest score and goal updates

(REUTERS)

Thomas Tuchel takes charge of Bayern Munich for the first time as he looks to take the Bundesliga champions back to the top of the table.

They face current leaders Borussia Dortmund this evening knowing that a victory would be enough for them to regain top spot. This is the 19th time that Bayern and Dortmund have faced each other while occupying the top two places in the Bundesliga table, but only the fifth time that Dortmund have led Bayern in the standings during those occasions.

Despite Bayern recent dominance in this fixture Dortmund will gain confidence from their 2-2 home draw with the reigning champions earlier this season as that result ended a sequence of seven successive Bundesliga defeats to Bayern Munich.

Follow live coverage as Bayern Munich take on Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga today:

Bayern München vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE: Bundesliga updates

Bayern Munich XI: Sommer; Pavard, Upamecano, De Ligt; Kimmich; Coman, Davies, Goretzka, Sane; Muller, Choupo-Moting

Borussia Dortmund XI: Kobel; Wolf, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Ryerson; Brandt, Bellingham, Can, Guerreiro, Reus; Haller

FC Bayern München 0 - 0 BV Borussia 09 Dortmund

Bayern München vs Borussia Dortmund

17:40

Bayern München vs Borussia Dortmund

17:41

Attempt blocked. Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller.

Story continues

Bayern München vs Borussia Dortmund

17:39

Bayern München vs Borussia Dortmund

17:38

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Matthijs de Ligt.

Bayern München vs Borussia Dortmund

17:39

Attempt blocked. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marius Wolf.

Bayern München vs Borussia Dortmund

17:36

Bayern München vs Borussia Dortmund

17:36

Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Bayern München vs Borussia Dortmund

17:36

Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund).

Bayern München vs Borussia Dortmund

17:31

Bayern München vs Borussia Dortmund

17:32

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Dayot Upamecano.

Bayern München vs Borussia Dortmund

17:31

Bayern München vs Borussia Dortmund

17:31

First Half begins.

Bayern München vs Borussia Dortmund

17:16

Bayern München vs Borussia Dortmund

17:14

Bayern München vs Borussia Dortmund

17:00

Bayern München vs Borussia Dortmund

17:00

Captain in the building ©️ pic.twitter.com/5juM3wn3xI — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) April 1, 2023

Bayern München vs Borussia Dortmund

17:00

Bayern München vs Borussia Dortmund

17:00

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Bayern München vs Borussia Dortmund

17:00

Bayern München vs Borussia Dortmund

17:00

🚨 BVB STARTING XI VS. FC BAYERN 🚨 pic.twitter.com/v1GviWwuNF — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) April 1, 2023

Bayern München vs Borussia Dortmund

16:30

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

Bayern München vs Borussia Dortmund

17:00

Quick pitch check ✔️pic.twitter.com/wUl3KeL6mW — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) April 1, 2023

Bayern München vs Borussia Dortmund

17:00

Bayern München vs Borussia Dortmund

17:00

Bayern München vs Borussia Dortmund

17:00

BVB Fans in the 🇺🇸! You can watch the match here: https://t.co/is7BF3Xtvk — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) April 1, 2023

Bayern München vs Borussia Dortmund

17:00