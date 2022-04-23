Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund live stream: How can I watch Bundesliga game live on TV in UK today?

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Bayern Munich could claim an unprecedented 10th consecutive Bundesliga title with victory over bitter rivals Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Marco Rose’s side travel to the Allianz Arena on Saturday evening in good form and looking to spoil the party, although even a win would unlikely result in a genuine title race.

Julian Nagelsmann could certainly do with his team finishing off his first season in charge on a positive note, having been knocked out of the Champions League by Villarreal.

Indeed, a big win in Der Klassiker would raise the mood somewhat, as well as see the young manager win his first League title.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Football.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the game through the Sky Go App