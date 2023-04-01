Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund live stream: How can I watch Thomas Tuchel debut on TV in UK today?

(AFP via Getty Images)

Thomas Tuchel will be thrown in at the deep end today when his Bayern Munich debut comes against old club Borussia Dortmund in a huge clash for the Bundesliga title.

The game is arguably the biggest German football has to offer, known as Der Klassiker, with this year’s offering in Bavaria pitting the top two in the league against each other.

Bayern may only be a point behind in the table, with good progress in the cups, but their decision to sack Julian Nagelsmann and hire ex-Chelsea boss Tuchel during the international break underlined their determination to wrestle back the advantage - starting right here at Allianz Arena.

Where to watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting at 5.20pm before a 5.30pm BST kick-off.

Live stream: The Sky Go app will allow subscribers to watch on a live stream.