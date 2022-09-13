Bayern Munich vs Barcelona LIVE: Champions League result and final score as Lewandowski frustrated on return

Robert Lewandowski’s return to Bayern Munich ended in frustration as the striker missed several opportunities in a 2-0 defeat for Barcelona in the Champions League.

Lewandowski could not have asked for better chances to fall in the first half of his return and should have opened the scoring with a volley from in front of the posts.

Raphinha also sent two shots wide as Barcelona continued to rack up the attempts on the Bayern goal, but after withstanding the pressure it was the hosts who took the lead through a Hernandez header from a Joshua Kimmich free-kick.

Sane then doubled Bayern’s lead moments later thanks to a sublime run and finish past Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Pedri clipped the post for Barcelona but Xavi’s side could not find a goal as they tasted defeat for the first time since season.

Bayern Munich vs Barcelona

GOAL! 54’ - Sane adds a second for Bayern!

GOAL! 50’ - Hernandez meets a corner kick and heads it past Ter Stegen to give Bayern the lead

Bayern Munich XI: Neuer, Pavard, Upamecano, L Hernandez, Davies, Sabitzer, Kimmich, Muller, Musiala, Sane, Mane

Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen, Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Alonso, Busquets, Pedri, Gavi, Raphinha, Lewandowski, Dembele

FC Bayern München 2 - 0 FC Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski wasteful on return as Bayern Munich give Barcelona a reality check

22:08 , Michael Jones

A vision of the future from Bayern Munich, as some recent history repeats itself. The German club once again subjected Barcelona to a reality check, although this 2-0 was a little different to their previous four straight wins. It was probably a bit sweeter, given that Robert Lewandowski’s switch added more edge to the occasion.

His move was supposed to be a sign of an unpopular new Barca perhaps surpassing Bayern, but he instead looked unusually leaden, as the German champions had more youthful vigour in that sense. They also had the exceptional Jamal Musiala, who ran the game, and may now run this team in the Pole’s absence.

You could even say he was the difference, the player who really linked his side in a meeting between two teams who clearly need time to gel. That is why this wasn’t anything like the 8-2 for Barca, or even last season’s humblings, but it was a reality check.

They’re not there yet, even if they’re not that far off.

22:04 , Michael Jones

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte said his side “can do much better” after they conceded two injury-time goals in a 2-0 Champions League defeat at Sporting Lisbon.

Spurs were contemplating an evening of frustration as it looked like they would be held to a 0-0 draw in Portugal before things went very wrong at the death.

Paulinho nodded home from a corner and then with virtually the last kick Arthur Gomes sauntered into the box to convert and put Sporting top of Group D with two wins from two.

FT Bayern 2-0 Barcelona

21:55 , Michael Jones

Full-time: Bayern 2-0 Barcelona

21:51 , Michael Jones

90+4 mins: Bayern Munich win the game! It’s another defeat away at the Bundesliga champions for Barcelona. Xavi Hernandez will be ruing the missed chances the Spanish side had in the first half.

Robert Lewandowski’s return to Germany ends in defeat. Bayern have taken control of Group C.

Bayern 2-0 Barcelona

21:48 , Michael Jones

90 mins: Three minutes of added time to play at the Allianz Arena. Ansu Fati attempts to curl one into the top right corner but there’s not enough curl and there’s not enough dip.

The effort sails wide.

Bayern 2-0 Barcelona

21:46 , Michael Jones

87 mins: Bayern Munich win a corner and look to hold it in the corner with Thomas Muller. He holds off a couple of defenders and knocks it back to Goretzka but the assistant referee raises the flag and signals that the ball has gone out of play.

Bayern 2-0 Barcelona

21:43 , Michael Jones

84 mins: Dayot Upamecano has been a force of nature for Bayern Munich tonight. Apart from a couple of good chance in the first half Robert Lewandowski has been kept quiet and that’s mainly down to the 23-year-old Frenchman.

Bayern 2-0 Barcelona

21:39 , Michael Jones

81 mins: Ansu Fati comes on for Barcelona to replace Ousmane Dembele. Franck Kessie is also on taking the place of Sergio Busquets.

Julian Nagelsmann makes a couple of changes too. Mathys Tel and Ryan Gravenberch come on to replace Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane.

Sane has stormed off down the tunnel because he’s annoyed at being taken off.

Bayern 2-0 Barcelona

21:37 , Michael Jones

78 mins: This is an opportunity for Barcelona. They win a free kick a couple of yards out from the Bayern penalty area and there’s only one man going to take this.

Robert Lewandowski lines up a shot but can’t get it over the wall and which defender makes the block for Bayern?

Dayot Upamecano.

Bayern 2-0 Barcelona

21:33 , Michael Jones

75 mins: Ferran Torres and Robert Lewandowski combine on the edge of the Bayern box but the forward is stopped in his tracks by Leon Goretzka who wins the ball and hoofs it away.

Bayern 2-0 Barcelona

21:33 , Michael Jones

72 mins: Frenkie de Jong and Ferran Torres are also on for Barcelona as the visitors look to regain the momentum in this match. Gavi and Raphinha are the two men who’ve gone off.

Bayern 2-0 Barcelona

21:28 , Michael Jones

69 mins: Serge Gnabry is brought on to replace Sadio Mane for Bayern Munich. Mane hasn’t had the best of nights for the German side and looks a bit disappointed as he heads off the pitch.

Xavi makes a substitution too. Andreas Christensen is replaced with Eric Garcia.

Bayern 2-0 Barcelona

21:26 , Michael Jones

66 mins: Dembele collects the ball on the right side, shifts inside of one defender, takes the ball around another and carries it into the box. It’s brilliant footwork from the forward but as he looks up to pick out a pass, Upamecano arrives and dispossesses him.

Upamecano has had a beltin’ night so far. He’s been a force in Bayern’s defence tonight.

Bayern 2-0 Barcelona

21:21 , Michael Jones

63 mins: How has he missed?! Pedri weaves and skips his way into the box from the left before setting up a give-and-go to get in behind the Bayern back line.

It works and Pedri just has Manuel Neuer to beat. He attempts to flick it over the goalkeeper in an effort to pick out the bottom corner but the ball hits the post and bounces away!

Bayern 2-0 Barcelona

21:20 , Michael Jones

60 mins: Close! Bayern Munich are a totally different team now. There is no fear there. No thought of getting hit on the counter or conceding a goal.

Everything is focused on adding to their lead. Jamal Musiala makes another brilliant run down the inside right channel and decides to go for it on his own, hooking a left-footed effort wide of the right-hand post.

Bayern 2-0 Barcelona

21:15 , Michael Jones

57 mins: Barcelona coach, Xavi, has some thinking to do. He needs to change things up now as Bayern have got Barcelona on the back foot.

Lewandowski has his pocket picked by Upamecano who feeds the ball into midfield. The Bayern defender has had a strong night against his old team mate.

GOAL! Bayern 2-0 Barcelona (Sane, 54’)⚽️

21:12 , Michael Jones

54 mins: They’ve got their second goal! Jamal Musiala receives the ball on the right side and drives inside with Leroy Sane alongside him. He slots the ball about five yards in front of Sane but it’s a perfect pass for the forward to run onto.

He brings it through the middle of the centre-backs, heads into the box then flicks it over the outstretched leg of Ter Stegen to double Bayern’s lead.

Bayern 1-0 Barcelona

21:11 , Michael Jones

53 mins: You’d have to say that Bayern Munich have been second best tonight but that goal has ignited a spark in the home side. They’re flooding forward with confidence and want to get a second goal.

GOAL! Bayern 1-0 Barcelona (Hernandez. 50’)⚽️

21:08 , Michael Jones

50 mins: Bayern have the opener! The home side win a corner that Joshua Kimmich swings perfectly into the box. Lucas Hernandez is being marked by Marcos Alonso but he loses the left-back, sprints towards the ball then leaps across Marc-Andre ter Stegen to guide his header into the back of the net.

Bayern 0-0 Barcelona

21:07 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Sergio Busquets is shown a yellow card for a foul on Jamal Musiala. Barcelona recover the ball and Lewandowski flicks the ball up to Dembele.

Dembele dinks it over to the right wing where Raphinha collects the ball and fizzes one into the box but can’t pick out a team mate.

Second half: Bayern 0-0 Barcelona

21:02 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Leon Goretzka is brought on to replace Marcel Sabitzer at half-time for Bayern Munich. The home side restart the match at the Allianz Arenan.

No changes for Barcelona.

HT Bayern 0-0 Barcelona

21:00 , Michael Jones

0-0 in Munich but a great game, a classic Champions League group stage match like the 90s - no doubt provoked by the presence of Inter in the group. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) September 13, 2022

20:58 , Michael Jones

Earlier this evening Tottenham Hotspur conceded two goals in injury time to slip to a 2-0 Champions League defeat at Sporting Lisbon.

Spurs were contemplating an evening of frustration as it looked like they would be held to a 0-0 draw in Portugal before things went wrong at the death.

Paulinho nodded home from a corner and then with virtually the last kick Arthur Gomes sauntered into the box to convert and put Sporting top of Group D with two wins from two.

HT Bayern 0-0 Barcelona

20:54 , Michael Jones

Half-time: Bayern 0-0 Barcelona

20:47 , Michael Jones

45+1 mins: It’s surprising how this game hasn’t had a goal yet. Barcelona have created some exceptional chances but none have gone in. Manuel Neuer has made a couple of good saves and Bayern’s defence has been brilliant at the last ditch stuff.

There’s got to be goals in the second half.

Bayern 0-0 Barcelona

20:43 , Michael Jones

42 mins: Blocked! Pedri whizzes through the middle of the park before feeding the ball over to Lewandowski who shoots and is denied by Mazraoui.

How many more chances will Lewandowski get before he scores?

Bayern 0-0 Barcelona

20:41 , Michael Jones

39 mins: Nearly! A lack of communication between Thomas Muller and Sadio Mane costs Bayern Munich a great chance as they both make runs to the near post to get on the end of Jamal Musiala’s pass.

Both players run into each other and neither can shoot meaning the ball rolls out of play.

Bayern 0-0 Barcelona

20:38 , Michael Jones

36 mins: The big thing that Bayern need to improve is their final ball. A few times now they’ve been in and around the Barcelona penalty area with numbers in the box but a the final pass has gone astray.

Bayern 0-0 Barcelona

20:34 , Michael Jones

33 mins: Close! This time it’s Bayern Munich who almost break the deadlock as Marcel Sabitzer is picked out on the edge of the box by Leroy Sane. He shoots and fires his effort narrowly past the post.

Bayern 0-0 Barcelona

20:31 , Michael Jones

30 mins: Brilliant defending! Marcos Alonso clears his lines with a pass up to Sergio Busquets who sends Robert Lewandowski free to drive away on the counter.

He dribbles towards the box and draws int Upamecano and Lucas Hernandez before sending the ball across to Raphinha who’s arriving in the area.

Alphonso Davies has put the burners on in an effort to get back in time and he stretches to reach the ball ahead of Raphinha. He gets there then boots it away.

Bayern 0-0 Barcelona

20:27 , Michael Jones

27 mins: Close! Raphinha brings the ball inside and passes it to Lewandowski on the edge of the box. The striker gives it back to Raphinha who whips his foot over the ball and drives it just wide of the right-hand post.

Manuel Neuer was rooted to the spot, a few inches further left and that was a goal.

Bayern 0-0 Barcelona

20:23 , Michael Jones

24 mins: Bayern are forced into an early change as Benjamin Pavard picks up an injury. In his place comes Noussair Mazraoui. He’ll be called into action immediately as Barcelona are starting to boss the game and control possession.

Bayern 0-0 Barcelona

20:22 , Michael Jones

21 mins: Robert Lewandowski vs Manuel Neuer is a brilliant battle. Marcos Alonso is fed the ball out wide by Sergio Busquets and he carries it down the line before hanging a cross over to the afr post. Lewandowski leaps to meet it and fizzes his header straight at Neuer who denies him!

Bayern 0-0 Barcelona

20:19 , Michael Jones

18 mins: Gavi has a go from well outside the Bayern penalty area but blasts his effort well over the crossbar and jobs away with a disappointed look on his face.

Chance! This one is a better opportunity. Ousmane Dembele drives through the middle of the pitch before working the ball out to the left. The cross is drilled low into the box to Lewandowski who flicks it up and volleys the ball over the crossbar.

Bayern 0-0 Barcelona

20:15 , Michael Jones

15 mins: Chance! Manuel Neuer is too casual with the ball and gifts it to his old team mate Robert Lewandowski, Lewandowski dribbles into the box but Upamecano shoulders him off the ball and wins it back for Bayern.

Fantastic defending from the centre-back.

Bayern 0-0 Barcelona

20:14 , Michael Jones

12 mins: Marcos Alonso sends an outswinging cross into the Bayern box but Dayot Upamecano rises highest and nods the ball up for his goalkeeper to claim.

Bayern 0-0 Barcelona

20:10 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Save! It’s Barcelona’s time to attack now as they kick a counter into gear. Robert Lewandowski brings the ball forward and attempts to play in Raphinha but his underhit pass it intercepted. The striker lunges into a tackle and recovers the ball before working it over to Pedri who drills a low shot at goal and forces a low save out of Manuel Neuer.

Bayern 0-0 Barcelona

20:08 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Nearly! Marcos Alonso scrambles the ball away for Barcelona after Bayern win it high up the pitch once again. Thomas Muller slides the ball into the feet of Jamal Musiala who weaves into the box and looks for Sadio Mane who’s drifted into space.

His last touch rolls the ball too far away from him and he can’t find the pass with Alonso coming across to clear the danger.

Bayern 0-0 Barcelona

20:03 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Ronald Araujo holds on to the ball too long just outside his own box and Sadio Mane comes across to nick it off him. He leaves it to Jamal Musiala who carries it inside the penalty area before sending it over to the right where Leroy Sane overruns the pass.

Kick off: Bayern 0-0 Barcelona

20:01 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Barcelona get the match started and work the ball out to the left wide of the pitch where they win a throw in. It gets taken quickly and the Spanish side work the ball over to Raphinha on the right side of the pitch.

The tempo that Barca have started with is rapid, let’s see if they can keep it up.

Bayern vs Barcelona

19:52 , Michael Jones

In his last fixture Robert Lewandowski became the first player to score a Champions League hat-trick for three different teams (one for Borussia Dortmund, four for Bayern, one for Barcelona).

19:48 , Michael Jones

The sight of Robert Lewandowski in a Barcelona jersey is going to irritate a few watching down from the Bayern Munich executive box on Wednesday, but not because he wanted to leave the Allianz. The German champions happily accepted the striker’s desire for a new challenge, but weren’t quite so keen on the manner Barcelona had done business this summer. It was one reason the transfer was so protracted. Bayern wanted the entirety of the €50m up front. They got it, but there remains a residual feeling that the way the Bundesliga club do things is better for the general health of the game. Barca, it could be perceived, have been responsible for an approach that breeds chaos and inflates the entire market.

It has still had short-term effect, which was part of the point. Barca go into this unusually important group game on the back of five straight wins, with the side having seemingly clicked under Xavi Hernandez. Bayern have meanwhile had their worst start to a domestic season in 11 years, after three straight draws.

It’s quite a turnaround from the short-term history of this fixture, and how many times Bayern have humbled the Catalan side. They have almost served to show how far Barca are off the top. Barca now consider themselves back there, through one ostentatious summer. Bayern look there for the taking.

Bayern vs Barcelona

19:44 , Michael Jones

There’ll be reaction from Portugal to come as it’ll be fascinating to see what Antonio Conte makes of that ending but the focus moves over to Germany now as Bayern Munich are preparing to host Barcelona.

This is a clash of European heavyweights with Bayern having to defend against their old frontman Robert Lewandowski.

Full-time: Sporting 2-0 Tottenham

19:42 , Michael Jones

90+4 mins: Tottenham suffer their first defeat of the season and Sporting left it late to win the game. Two added time goals put them firmly at the top of Group D with Spurs left wondering how they’ve lost that game.

What a fabulous ending to an interesting if unspectacular contest.

GOAL! Sporting 2-0 Tottenham (Arthur Gomes, 90+3’)⚽️

19:38 , Michael Jones

90+3 mins: Late magic from Sporting and they secure the points! Arthur Gomes has just come on the pitch but he receives the ball out on the left wing and dribbles around Emerson Royal to get into the box.

He opens up the far corner and slots it past Hugo Lloris.

GOAL! Sporting 1-0 Tottenham (Paulinho, 90’)⚽️

19:36 , Michael Jones

90 mins: I was wrong! Huge goal for Sporting CP who have surely won the game now. Hugo Lloris palms Pedro Porro shot wide of goal but from the resulting corner Paulinho rises at the near post and glances a header into the far corner of the net.

Sporting 0-0 Tottenham

19:32 , Michael Jones

87 mins: Emerson Royal and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg have been gone into the book for rash challenges. Spurs are just lossing a bit of their composure as this game winds to its conclusion.

Neither team deserves to lose and I don’t think either will. It’ll end goalless.

Sporting 0-0 Tottenham

19:29 , Michael Jones

84 mins: Sporting win a free kick inside Spurs’ half and have the opportunity to get the ball into the box. The home fans are doing their best to spur their team on as Pedro Porro swings the ball into the middle.

Hugo Lloris comes out confidently, yells for the ball and plucks it out of the air.

Sporting 0-0 Tottenham

19:24 , Michael Jones

81 mins: Pedro Porro whips a cross into the middle from the right wing and sends it straight into the hands of Hugo Lloris. There’s still time for one of these teams to score a winner although a draw away from home wouldn’t be the worst result for Antonio Conte’s men.

Sporting 0-0 Tottenham

19:23 , Michael Jones

78 mins: Kulusevski is getting things to happen for Spurs. He’s been unafraid to take players on and bombs past Goncalves on the right sid ebut cutting into the box.

He wants to slide a pass to Emerson Royal who goes down in the area under a challenge hoping for a penalty. The referee blows his whistle but it’s for an offside against the Tottenham man.

Sporting 0-0 Tottenham

19:20 , Michael Jones

75 mins: Son Heung-min is replaced with Dejan Kulusevski for Tottenham. Can he spark something for the visitors? They need it.

He can. Kulusevski drives down the right wing and carries the ball to the byline, he’s met by Matheus Reis who shoves him off the ball and gives Spurs a free kick.

Perisic curls one into the back post but Sporting head it clear.

Sporting 0-0 Tottenham

19:18 , Michael Jones

72 mins: The longer this game goes on the more likely a nil-nil becomes. Trincao is fouled by Hojbjerg as he tries to initiate a counter-attack but it’s a smart foul from the midfielder.

Sporting 0-0 Tottenham

19:14 , Michael Jones

69 mins: There has been a resurgence in Sporting as Edwards wins them a corner. Pedro Porr whips it into the box and the initially clearance drops to Hidemasa Morita on the edge of the area.

He volleys it back towards goal but the shot doesn’t get through the cluster of bodies.

Sporting 0-0 Tottenham

19:13 , Michael Jones

66 mins: Edwards has three Spurs defenders as he twists and weaves his way into the box. He manages the squirt the ball across towards the only other Sporting player in the penalty area but the pass doesn’t reach Trincao and Tottenham get the ball clear.

Sporting 0-0 Tottenham

19:09 , Michael Jones

63 mins: Tottenham have upped the skill level in the second half. They’ve created 11 chances with five being on target, and yet, things remain all square.

Sporting 0-0 Tottenham

19:05 , Michael Jones

60 mins: An hour played and still no breakthrough. Manuel Ugarte loses the ball to Richarlison who underhits his pass across the pitch. Pedro Goncalves looks to counter for Sporting but he’s hacked down by Rodrigo Bentancur who collects the first yellow card of the game.

Bayern Munich vs Barcelona line-ups

19:02 , Michael Jones

Coming up after the conclusion of this match is a clash of European titans as Bayern Munich take on Barcelona. Here’s a look at both teams:

Bayern XI: Neuer, Pavard, Upamecano, Hernandez, Davies, Kimmich, Sabitzer, Sane, Muller, Musiala, Mane

Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen, Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Alonso, Gavi, Busquets, Pedri, Raphinha, Lewandowski, Dembele

Sporting 0-0 Tottenham

19:00 , Michael Jones

54 mins: Tottenham are taking control of this game. They look very threatening from set pieces. This time Son Heung-min fires a low ball into Harry Kane who makes a run behind the Sporting defence.

Kane’s first touch takes him wide and he can’t get a shot or cross into the middle.

Sporting 0-0 Tottenham

18:59 , Michael Jones

51 mins: Emerson Royal comes close again!

Harry Kane catches Sporting napping at the back flicks a free-kick over to Emerson on the right side of the box. He gets his boot high to fire an angled shot on target but can’t squeeze it past Adan who makes the save.

Sporting 0-0 Tottenham

18:53 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Save! Harry Kane muscles his way down the left side of the Sporting box and whips a cross into the middle. Emerson Royal arrives at the back post and leaps towards the ball. He doesn’t catch it fully and can only knock the ball to the near post.

It bounces up softly and gives Adan enough time to reach across and flap it away.

Second half: Sporting 0-0 Tottenham

18:50 , Michael Jones

Kick off: The home side get the match back underway and work the ball confidently around the defence. Tottenham come forward as a unit and force Sporting to knock the ball back to Antonio Adan.

HT Sporting 0-0 Tottenham

18:48 , Michael Jones

This is the first-ever competitive meeting between Sporting and Tottenham Hotspur in any competition.

Tottenham are looking to record Champions League wins in each of their first two matches in the competition in a season for the first time since 2017-18 under Mauricio Pochettino.

HT Sporting 0-0 Tottenham

18:44 , Michael Jones

Sporting’s Marcus Edwards, who played once for Tottenham in the League Cup against Gillingham in September 2016, became the first Englishman to score for a Portuguese club in the Champions League in their 3-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

He came pretty close to netting against Tottenham too.

HT Sporting 0-0 Tottenham

18:40 , Michael Jones

Half-time: Sporting 0-0 Tottenham

18:36 , Michael Jones

45+2 mins: Marcus Edwards’ effort was the chance of the half but the teams head into the break on level terms. The game got better as it went on, Richarlison had a goal chalked off but Spurs have threatened on occasion.

All three results are very much alive in this one.

Sporting 0-0 Tottenham

18:34 , Michael Jones

45 mins: What a save! What a move from Marcus Edwards! He receives the ball in midfield and weaves his way inside of Eric Dier to sit him down.

Edwards then drives up the pitch, shakes off another defender and knocks the ball out to Francisco Trincao. Trincao slots the ball into the as Edwards continues his run. He gets to it and pokes a shot at goal.

Hugo Lloris drops sharply and gets his right hand to the ball and somehow manages to scoop it wide of the near post!

Sporting 0-0 Tottenham

18:29 , Michael Jones

42 mins: Disallowed goal! Richarlison almost added to his Champions League record after Harry Kane threads it behind the Sporting defence.

Antonio Adan flies off his line but the Brazilian beats him to the ball, knocks it past the goalkeeper and side-foots one into the back of the net only for the offside flag to get raised.

Sporting 0-0 Tottenham

18:25 , Michael Jones

39 mins: At the other end of the pitch Marcus Edwards if given the ball just outside the box and had a go. He leans back and gets underneath the ball, sending it high and wide.

The Sporting forward is disappointed with that effort.

Sporting 0-0 Tottenham

18:24 , Michael Jones

36 mins: Nearly! Spurs are getting closer to this first goal. Kane and Son reignite their old chemistry to get the South Korean into the left side of the penalty area. He shifts way from a defender and hangs the ball up to the middle of the box but it goes over the head of Richarlison and is intercepted before reaching Hojbjerg.

Sporting 0-0 Tottenham

18:20 , Michael Jones

33 mins: Close! Harry Kane drops back to collect the ball before spinning towards goal and threading it into the box for the run of Richarlison.

He gets there ahead of Antonio Adan before squaring it across to Son Heung-min. The pass is off-target and Son takes a bit of time to bring the ball under control.

Sporting get men back to defend his shot but the offside flag goes up and the home side win a free kick.

Sporting 0-0 Tottenham

18:15 , Michael Jones

30 mins: Emerson Royal and Nuno Santos come shoulder-to-shoulder as the Spurs man looks to come down the right wing. He does well to shrug off the midfielder before fizzing a fine pass across the six-yard box but none of his team mates can get to the ball.

Sporting 0-0 Tottenham

18:13 , Michael Jones

27 mins: Marcus Edwards is showing off his skills again shows like his quick feet and sharp decision-making. He’s playing as a false nine tonight and has been involved in all of Sporting’s closest chances.

They just need to give him the ball more often.

Sporting 0-0 Tottenham

18:12 , Michael Jones

24 mins: Chance! Richarlison is trying to make his mark on the game. First he collects the ball on the right side of the pitch and darts inside before having a shot blocked.

Spurs recover and recycle the ball out to Perisic on the left wing. He then floats a cross into the far side of the six-yard area where Richarlison heads the ball into the turf. It bounces up nicely and Antonio Adan is able to cling onto it.

Sporting 0-0 Tottenham

18:08 , Michael Jones

21 mins: It’s been far from the most exciting Champions League game ever played. Each side has had just one shot at goal with both attempting to control possession and play out from the back.

Sporting are having the most success at this.

Sporting 0-0 Tottenham

18:06 , Michael Jones

18 mins: Sporting try to play out from the back but err by giving the ball away to Harry Kane. Kane knocks it into the box but his attempted cross to Richarlison is blocked.

Bentancur recovers the ball but Francisco Trincao jogs back and takes it away from the Spurs midfielder. There’s a nervous moment that almost sees Sporting sweep up the pitch in another counter-attack but Tottenham get back in shape quickly, putting plenty of men behind the ball.

Sporting 0-0 Tottenham

18:01 , Michael Jones

15 mins: Emerson Royal wins a free kick deep in his own half but he’s fortunate. He tried to get around Hidemasa Morita and didn’t see Pedro Goncalves (Pote) arriving on his blind side.

The Sporting forward sticks his leg into the challenge and misses the ball allowing Royal to go to ground and buy the foul.

Sporting 0-0 Tottenham

17:58 , Michael Jones

12 mins: Tottenham are finding a bit of joy with their agressive pressing, winning the ball back inside Sporting’s half. It’s quickly working over to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg who plays Ivan Perisic down the left wing. He takes on Pedro Porro but the defender manages to nick the ball with a well-timed tackle.

Sporting 0-0 Tottenham

17:55 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Save! Sporting come close to opening the scoring with an attack on the counter. Pedro Goncalves receives the ball inside the centre circle and spins towards goal before threading a pass up to Marcus Edwards.

Edwards drives as Eric Dier and carries the ball to the edge of the box before squaring it back to Goncalves. He shoots with his left-foot and guides it to the far bottom corner of the goal.

Hugo Lloris leaps to his left and manages to tip the effort wide of the back post! Good save.

Sporting 0-0 Tottenham

17:51 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Bentancur has a go from range but his effort is blocked inside the box. Tottenham are pressing their opponents tonight in an attempt to get on the ball and stop Sporting building from the back.

Sporting 0-0 Tottenham

17:49 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Spurs win the first corner of the game and Son Heung-min swings his delivery into the near post but Sporting manage to boot it clear.

Rodrigo Bentancur collects the ball for Spurs and sends a nice pass up to Richarlison who looks to feed Son in behind Goncalo Inacio.

However, the defender intercepts and the attack breaks down.

Kick off: Sporting 0-0 Tottenham

17:47 , Michael Jones

Here we go then. Tottenham get the match underway and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg underhits a pass over to Ben Davies who manages to get there ahead of Pedro Goncalves and flick the ball over to Eric Dier.

He boots it up the pitch and Sporting recover possession.

Pre-match thoughts of Antonio Conte

17:41 , Michael Jones

Spurs boss Antonio Conte, spoke to BT Sport ahead of kick of to explain why he decided to stick with Richarlison in the starting line-up: “Richarlison played very well against Marseille and against Fulham. It was right to pick him in the starting 11. He deserved to start.

“It is always important to get a good result, especially in this competition. You don’t have many games to get points. For this reason, every game is important.

“To play against a Portuguese team is always difficult. The atmosphere in this stadium is not easy. There will be a lot of noise. We need to manage the situation well to get a good result.”

Sporting vs Tottenham

17:38 , Michael Jones

Spurs have won seven of their previous 12 fixtures against Portuguese opposition but they have only won two out of six games in Portugal with both of those wins coming against Braga.

17:35 , Michael Jones

Antonio Conte heaped praise on Tottenham Hotspur’s two-goal hero Richarlison for hitting the right notes on his Champions League debut in a 2-0 victory over Marseille.

The £60million summer signing broke the deadlock in the 76th minute when he headed home Ivan Perisic’s cross from the left to open his account for the club.

Richarlison grabbed his and Spurs’ second five minutes later with an even better headed effort and it earned the hosts all three points from their Group D opener, which had been difficult before Marseille were reduced to 10 men in the 47th minute after Chancel Mbemba was sent off.

Will Edwards hurt Tottenham?

17:29 , Michael Jones

Sporting forward, Marcus Edwards, is a former Tottenham academy gradute who moved abroad in 2019 before joining the Portuguese side at the start of the year.

Three goals in seven games for his new club in all competitions shows he has the capacity to hurt his former side tonight.

Dier on his time with Sporting

17:24 , Michael Jones

Tottenham defender, Eric Dier, has been reminiscing about his time as a youngster at Sporting Lisbon and explained some of the challenges he had to overcome.

“It was difficult at the beginning, I wasn’t able to speak the language, so that was difficult. When I was young, I needed to be pushed at times because I was uncomfortable.” Dier said, “So, that was good for me. I learned the language and became part of the furniture at this club, really, living here for so long, moving to the Academy and living there. Yes, it was difficult for me at times but, ultimately, extremely rewarding.

“I always say I owe a lot to Sporting, not just for the footballer I am today, but also the person as well. They played a huge part in my development as a person and that was something extremely important for every player coming through their Academy. I try to carry the values they taught me every day, along with my parents and my family.

“We’ve just come in via the walkway into the stadium. It’s a walk I’ve done quite a few times. It’s very nice to be back, special for me, we’ve just landed but I’m sure the match will be an emotional one for myself and my family, coming back so long after playing here.”

17:18 , Michael Jones

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min is not concerned about his goalscoring drought at the start of the season.

The South Korean struck 12 goals in his final 14 games of last season to claim the Premier League Golden Boot alongside Mohamed Salah, but he has been unable to continue that form so far this season.

He has failed to find the back of the net in the opening seven games of the season and was again frustrated in Wednesday’s 2-0 Champions League win over Marseille.

Last time out

17:12 , Michael Jones

Both teams are aiming to maintain winning starts in the Champions League after easing to matchday 1 victories over Eintracht Frankfurt and Marseille respectively.

Sporting reached the knockout stage of this competition for the first time in 13 years last season while Tottenham have qualified from their section in three of their previous five Champions League appearances.

A win here would be a big step towards continuing that impressive record for the north London side.

Dier returns to Lisbon

17:06 , Michael Jones

Eric Dier returns to Lisbon tonight which was his footballing home for the best part of 13 years.

Dier came through the Academy system to represent the first team at Sporting Club de Portugal, the Lions of Lisbon, and is expecting emotions to be running high when he steps out again at the place he used to call home; the Jose Alvalade Stadium.

“It’s the only club I know outside of Tottenham.” he said, “I was here from eight-years-old until I signed for Tottenham (aged 20 in 2014).

“It’s the place I grew up, I broke into the first team here and spent two years here before I moved to Tottenham. It’s the place I owe everything, really.”

Trincao on Tottenham

17:01 , Michael Jones

Sporting forward, Francisco Trincão, spoke about how his team have prepared to face the English club this evening.

"Tottenham are a very strong side and we are aware of that.” he said, “We know about their strengths and weaknesses. We know they will probably give us the ball, but we need to be prepared when we don’t have it."

Conte’s unbeaten Spurs

16:56 , Michael Jones

Antonio Conte’s Tottenham are unbeaten in their last 13 matches in all competitions with nine wins and four draws. They are third in the Premier League table this term, just one point behind league leaders Arsenal.

16:51 , Michael Jones

Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison enjoyed “one of the best days of my life” after his match-winning heroics against Marseille on Wednesday night.

The Brazilian, who arrived from Everton in a £60million summer move, opened his Spurs account with two goals in five second-half minutes to give his new club a 2-0 win against the Ligue 1 side on their Champions League return.

He was in tears after the game as he embraced his father in the stands and the 25-year-old reflected on a dream night.

Sporting vs Tottenham team changes

16:45 , Michael Jones

Sporting boss, Rúben Amorim, makes just one change to the team that lined-up against Eintracht Frankfurt in their first Champions League fixture of the season. Nuno Santos comes in to replace Jeremiah St. Juste.

There is also just one change for Antonio Conte’s Tottenham. Clement Lenglet drops out with Ben Davies slotting back into the back line.

Sporting vs Tottenham line-ups

16:39 , Michael Jones

Sporting XI: Adan, Nuno Santos, Coates, Inacio, Porro, Ugarte, Morita, Matheus Reis, Trincao, Goncalves, Edwards

Tottenham XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Royal, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Richarlison, Kane, Son

Spurs arrive

16:36 , Michael Jones

Tottenham have arrived at the Estadio Jose Alvalade ahead of the 5.45pm kick off against Sporting CP.

‘Tottenham are favourites’ says Sporting boss

16:32 , Michael Jones

Sporting CP coach Ruben Amorim believes that Spurs are the ‘clear favourites’ to win Group D and make it to the knockout rounds saying:

"Tottenham are the clear favourites in the group. They are a team that have one of the best attacks in the world with a winning coach in Italy and England and world-class players.

"They are strong in transitions, have a lot of quality on set-pieces. We will have to be wary because they will punish us for the slightest mistake.

"We have to be prepared for Tottenham’s transitions. Sometimes it’s difficult because speed is speed, and it’s about the timing of the pass. They can be on the edge of their own box and then seconds later at the other end of the pitch."

Edwards returns to Spurs

16:26 , Michael Jones

Enfield-born Marcus Edwards is a Tottenham academy graduate but failed to make a Premier League appearance for Spurs before joining Vítoria de Guimarães in 2019.

He moved to Sporting in January 2022 after registering 20 goals in 96 outings for Vítoria.

Conte ‘relaxed’ about choosing Tottenham’s starting XI

16:21 , Michael Jones

Antonio Conte says that having last weekend’s Premier League fixtures postponed has given him a short term boost making it easier to choose his starting XI for this evening’s Champions League tie against Sporting CP.

Lucas Moura is Tottenham’s only injury doubt for the match, which follows the postponement of their trip to Manchester City.

"Not having played on Saturday changes the situation," said the Spurs boss. "When you play every three days, you run the risk of having more injuries and less energy,

"I’m more relaxed when it comes to choosing my starting 11. The postponement of the game against City has allowed me to change the idea of the team I had in mind for the game."

Antonio Conte visited Buckingham Palace to pay his respects to the Queen

16:16 , Michael Jones

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has revealed he visited Buckingham Palace on Friday to pay his own respects to the Queen but is pleased the majority of football will now go ahead this week.

The death of Her Majesty on Thursday saw all of last weekend’s domestic football fixtures cancelled, including Spurs’ trip to Manchester City, but European ties over the coming days will be played and seven of the Premier League’s scheduled matches for Saturday and Sunday will take place.

Tottenham host Leicester at the weekend but first take on Sporting Lisbon in their second Champions League game of the season looking to move top of Group D.

Latest odds

16:11 , Michael Jones

Antonio Conte’s side are the favourites with the bookmakers to come away from this meeting with the victory. Spurs have not played since their 2-0 win over Marseille but have looked in goot touch this term and will be hoping to move to the top of Group D with a win tonight.

Here are the latest odds:

Sporting to win 3/1

Draw 45/17

Tottenham to win 13/12

