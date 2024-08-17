Bayern Munich trying to force Leon Goretzka out of the club

Sky Germany reports that Bayern Munich are increasing the pressure on midfielder Leon Goretzka to try and convince him to move away from the club.

The first signs of this was seen when Goretzka was excluded from Bayern Munich’s matchday squad for their 4-0 DFB Pokal first-round win against Ulm on Friday night.

Speaking to ZDF and Sky Germany (via @iMiaSanMia) before the game, head coach Vincent Kompany as well as directors Max Eberl and Christoph Freund continued to push the idea that Goretzka’s position at the club has been made clear.

Kompany:

“It’s important for us to simply say that we always communicate with the players, that everything is clear. That’s important to me. Now we’re only focused on the game”

Eberl:

“We speak openly with the players. We have strengthened in midfield, Kimmich is returning to midfield. Players know when their situation can be difficult. We communicated that clearly. Things have been clarified internally.”

Freund:

“Leon has been at Bayern for a very, very long time. He was very successful and is a great player. We spoke to him and made it clear to him that there’s a lot of competition in his position. We are very well equipped there. Leon knows that. And that’s why the situation is like this at the moment, and why he’s not in the squad today.”

However, Goretzka wants to stay at Bayern and continue to fight for his place. The 29-year-old will only look to leave the Allianz Arena in the winter if he does not receive much playing time from August onwards. The midfielder was disappointed to be left out of the squad but remains loyal to Bayern. Despite this increasing pressure Goretzka continues to train well.

Bayern have not set a price for Goretzka and are open to negotiations with any club that wants to take him off their hands.

GGFN | Jack Meenan