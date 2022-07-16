Who are Bayern Munich now? Robert Lewandowski’s imminent exit raises identity question

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Richard Jolly
·5 min read
Who are Bayern Munich now? Robert Lewandowski’s imminent exit raises identity question
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FC Bayern München
    FC Bayern München
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Robert Lewandowski
    Robert Lewandowski
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • David Alaba
    David Alaba
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Timing is part of the striker’s art. Robert Lewandowski can time his arrival into the penalty box better than virtually anyone else. First to the ball so often, he was reportedly last to training recently, apparently late three days in a row.

A sulking striker seemed to be sending a message. It was heeded. A day later, Bayern Munich announced a deal had been agreed. Lewandowski will join one of the worst Barcelona teams in the last four decades.

Not, perhaps, that he would phrase it that way. But if Bayern Munich’s status as a destination club may feel under threat when talismen decamp to Spain’s superpowers, with Lewandowski following in the footsteps of David Alaba, who joined Real Madrid last year, it suggests they can be bored by winning the Bundesliga.

In that context, the summer signing Sadio Mane and the probable recruit Matthijs de Ligt assume an importance that goes beyond the addition of an attacker to bolster a forward line that will soon be deprived of Lewandowski and a defence in which first Alaba and then Niklas Sule have gone on free transfers in successive summers.

Bayern president Herbert Hainer’s thoughts on the Senegalese were instructive. “Sadio Mane is a global star, who underlines the appeal of FC Bayern and will increase the attractiveness of the Bundesliga as a whole,” he said. “Fans come to the stadiums to see such players.”

Arguably, Bayern have damaged the attractiveness of the Bundesliga with the predictability of their title wins. But it was notable Hainer felt the need to mention Bayern’s appeal. It hinted it was in doubt, amid a sense of rejection from a player only outscored by Gerd Muller in their history and at a point when there was doubt about Serge Gnabry’s future; the winger has instead now signed a new deal.

Robert Lewandowski only trails Gerd Muller in Bayern’s all-time goalscorer’s list (PA Archive)
Robert Lewandowski only trails Gerd Muller in Bayern’s all-time goalscorer’s list (PA Archive)

But these are strange times at Bayern. The continuity club is undergoing change. It may be stretching it to call it an identity crisis – it certainly wasn’t enough of one to sign Cristiano Ronaldo – but there will be a very different feel without Lewandowski, especially if, as seems feasible, a striker with 153 goals at better than an average of one per game in the last three seasons is not replaced, if false nines take over from the most potent No. 9 of his generation. Maybe some of that change is an inevitable consequence of appointing a manager with the youth of Julian Nagelsmann.

Yet, a mere two years after Bayern appeared to be a potentially era-defining team, it instead seems a time of transition. They lifted the Champions League in 2020 as the first side to do so by winning every game in it. A treble included the historic 8-2 demolition of Lewandowski’s future employers, Barcelona, a 7-1 aggregate win over Chelsea and a 7-2 away win against Tottenham, a 30-game unbeaten run and a century of Bundesliga goals.

Two seasons on, they have exited the Champions League to Paris Saint-Germain and, most damningly, Villarreal. Manuel Neuer and Thomas Muller are survivors of the 2013 triumph but one Champions League win feels like underachievement in Lewandowski’s eight years; certainly a solitary semi-final appearance in the last four is.

Bayern suffered a shock Champions League exit to Villarreal last season (AP)
Bayern suffered a shock Champions League exit to Villarreal last season (AP)

Bayern looked best positioned to capitalise on the decline of Real and Barcelona; instead an ageing Real are surprisingly resurgent while Liverpool have outperformed Bayern.

Maybe a guarantee of domestic glory was not enough for some of their players. If Bayern also felt caught by the modern problem successful clubs encounter, unable to renew the contracts of all their key players at their desired levels, they also got an unwanted reminder that the allure of Spain’s duopoly even extends to their stalwarts.

It means their recruitment doubles up as an ego boost, proof of their pulling power. It has become the cliché for them to quash opposition within Germany by raiding Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig but it has been relatively rare for them to sign first-team players from Europe’s top tier: as Kingsley Coman was never a regular for Juventus, perhaps only Lucas Hernandez, from Atletico Madrid, and Leroy Sane, from Manchester City, meet that definition since Arturo Vidal joined in 2015. Unlike many of their Bundesliga buys, neither Sane nor Hernandez has been a conspicuous success.

Leroy Sane was a signing from Europe’s top tier but hasn’t particularly been a success in Munich (AP)
Leroy Sane was a signing from Europe’s top tier but hasn’t particularly been a success in Munich (AP)

Indeed, had the Frenchman fared better perhaps their defensive record would not have required addressing. Nevertheless, there has been a change of tack from Bayern. At 30, Mane feels an uncharacteristic transfer for them, albeit a player who is still four years younger than Lewandowski. He joins a forward line with a bunch of wingers plus the long-serving constant Muller. He comes as the top-class finisher who eliminated Bayern from the Champions League in 2019. Perhaps more pertinently, he arrives as Liverpool’s catalytic forward in 2022.

He could be a strategic signing, or just the kind of superstar Bayern could not afford to overlook at a point when Lewandowski’s departure could demote them to the second rank of favourites in the Champions League.

But a summer of change has added intrigue. Because if there was any doubt whether Bayern would win an 11th successive Bundesliga, perhaps it disappeared when Dortmund sold Erling Haaland. Instead, the issue feels different. It is more a question of who Bayern are now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • Ahmed Hill leads Nighthawks past Alliance to snap 5-game losing skid

    Ahmed Hill scored 26 points and helped the Guelph Nighthawks end a five-game losing streak with a 96-80 victory over the Montreal Alliance on Wednesday. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Guelph (7-8), including Stefan Smith, who had 11 points off the bench and secured the win with a three-pointer in the Elam Ending. "We just wanted to get back on track," Hill said after the game. "It's about being us. I think today we came out with energy, we defended, rebounded and ran. "Today w

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Andreescu's comeback continues at site of her 2019 Canadian Open title

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • 12 Ks for Ray, 12 Ws in row for M's after 8-3 win in Texas

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Robbie Ray struck out 12 without a walk over 6 2/3 innings, rookie All-Star center fielder Julio Rodríguez hit a grand slam and the Seattle Mariners extended their longest winning streak in more than two decades to 12 games with an 8-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Friday night. The only time the Mariners had a longer winning streak was their team-record 15 in row in 2001, their last playoff season. Atlanta has the only longer streak in the big leagues this season with 14

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea

  • Romeo Beckham scores free kick reminiscent of Dad David Beckham

    David Beckham's 19-year-old son made his Dad proud as he scored a beautiful free-kick goal for Inter Miami II, reminiscent of David's Premier League free-kick record.

  • Riders' kicker Lauther hoping to walk out of Raymond Field with a victory

    HALIFAX — Brett Lauther has some unfinished business to take care of Saturday afternoon. The veteran kicker will return to Raymond Field in Wolfville, N.S., when the Saskatchewan Roughriders face the Toronto Argonauts in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. Lauther, a native of Truro, N.S., played his final collegiate game there, his tenure with the Saint Mary's Huskies ending with a 17-9 loss to the Acadia Axemen in the '12 Loney Bowl (Atlantic University Sport's football conference championshi

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • Kicker McCallum, offensive lineman Olafioye enter B.C. Lions' Wall of Fame

    VANCOUVER — The names of kicker Paul McCallum and offensive lineman Jovan Olafioye are being added to the B.C. Lions' Wall of Fame. The former Leos, who won a Grey Cup together in 2011, will be honoured at B.C. Place Stadium on Aug. 6, when B.C. hosts the Edmonton Elks. "Being added to the Wall of Fame with my former teammate and alongside all of the best to have ever played for this franchise is an amazing honour and something I will look back on with pride," McCallum said in a release. "I was

  • Vancouver Canucks prospects have lots to prove as development camp gets underway

    VANCOUVER — Pulling on a Vancouver Canucks jersey was a dream come true for one of the club's newest prospects. Skating on the same ice as Henrik and Daniel Sedin at the team's development camp on Monday was something else entirely. “That's something I can't even put into words," Arshdeep Bains said of skating with the twins and former Canucks stars who now work in player development for Vancouver. "They're my idols and having them on the ice telling me what to do, I'll listen to anything they s

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Behind Mbappé's decision to stay at PSG

    Real Madrid failed to get Kylian Mbappé again. Here are the reasons behind the French star's decision.

  • Gaudreau picks CBJ, Giroux joins Sens, Campbell an Oiler as NHL free agency opens

    Johnny Hockey bolted from the Calgary Flames, the Ottawa Senators brought a local product home, and the Edmonton Oilers hope to have finally solidified a troublesome position. The emergency switch was also finally pulled on the NHL's wild goalie carousel. Free agency opened at a frenetic pace Wednesday as one of the most intriguing classes in years hit the market. And after a jam-packed afternoon that saw teams dole out cash left and right, the Columbus Blue Jackets made the biggest splash by si

  • Raptors sign Champagnie to multi-year contract, Harper to two-way deal

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Justin Champagnie to a multi-year contract. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but according to multiple media reports the contract is for two years with a partial guarantee in the first year. The Raptors also announced that forward Ron Harper Jr. has been signed to a two-way contract. The six-foot-six, 210-pound Champagnie averaged 2.3 points, two rebounds and 7.8 minutes in 36 games as a rookie with Toronto last season. The native of Brookly