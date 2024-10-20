Bayern Munich manager looking forward to Hansi Flick face-off – ‘Will be a special match for him ‘

Barcelona restart their calendar later tonight when they take on Sevilla at Estadi Olimpic de Lluis Companys.

While all eyes will be on tonight’s game, the upcoming clash against Bayern Munich will also run in the minds of players and the manager.

The Catalans have not had a great record against the Bavarians in recent years, and while their form this season has been considerably better, it remains to be seen if they can deliver against Bayern Munich.

The German side gets an extra day of rest before the game in Spain after they completed their league fixture against Stuttgart last night but Hansi Flick will look to counter that with his man management.

After all, it is a special game for him against the club he won the sextuple with.

Kompany speaks on Flick

Special game for Hansi Flick. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Speaking to the media after Bayern Munich’s 4-0 rout of Stuttgart, manager Vincent Kompany was asked his thoughts on Bayern Munich playing against Hansi Flick midweek who was at the Bavarian club not too long ago.

“There are coaches who have done a lot for Bayern and Hansi Flick is one of them, like Jupp Heynckes, Pep Guardiola and others,” he said.

“Of course, it will be a special match for him, but in the end, he wants to win and we want to win,” he added, urging his men to go all out against Barcelona.

As part of the same press conference, Kompany also provided an update on Aleksandar Pavlovic who suffered an injury last night and will not be available against Barcelona.

“I’m not a doctor, but it doesn’t look good. He was probably our best player so far. Nothing will change in his career, but it’s a shame that he’s not with us for now,” he noted.

