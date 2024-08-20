Bayern Munich loses Croatia defender Josip Stanišić for several weeks to knee injury

MUNICH, Germany (AP) — Bayern Munich and Croatia defender Josip Stanišić will miss the start of the Bundesliga season because of a knee injury, the club said Tuesday.

Stanišić tore a ligament in his right knee during a practice session Monday and will be "sidelined for several weeks,” Bayern said.

Bayern starts its Bundesliga campaign on Sunday at Wolfsburg and is seeking to reclaim the title from Bayer Leverkusen, where Stanišić spent last season on loan.

Stanišić is likely to miss two Croatia games in the UEFA Nations League, at Portugal on Sept. 5 and home to Poland three days later.

Bayern also plays the first two rounds of the expanded Champions League opening league phase scheduled from Sept. 17-19 and Oct. 1-2. The draw for each team’s eight games will be made next week in Monaco.

The Associated Press