Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer faces setback in recovery from injury

Manuel Neuer, the renowned goalkeeper for Bayern Munich, has reportedly encountered a significant setback in his rehabilitation process, prompting the club to intensify their quest for a replacement.

The injury was sustained in December 2022 after Germany's departure from the World Cup in Qatar, as Neuer broke his right leg while skiing, side-lining him for the remainder of the 2022-23 Bundesliga season.

Sky Sports Germany reports that Neuer's leg recovery has encountered an obstacle, dampening hopes of his return to team training during the pre-season. The severity of the setback remains undetermined, and medical scans will be conducted to assess the timeline of his comeback. This news comes as a blow to Bayern, who were relying on Neuer's return to strengthen their goalkeeping options.

In recent weeks, Bayern have been actively seeking a long-term successor for the seasoned goalkeeper. According to Fabrizio Romano, the club have set their sights on Giorgi Mamardashvili, the Valencia goalkeeper from La Liga, as a potential addition to their squad.

Although Bayern have already secured Yann Sommer as a mid-season replacement for Neuer, they still lack a promising young talent to succeed the German shot-stopper in the long run. Alexander Nubel, returning from a two-year loan at Monaco, and Sven Ulreich also form part of Bayern's goalkeeping contingent.

Nubel's agent has expressed his client's desire to seek opportunities away from the club. However, the latest development concerning Neuer's injury could motivate the 26-year-old to vie for a place in coach Thomas Tuchel's squad.

Manuel Neuer's comeback has been delayed. The goalkeeper will not join team training next week as originally planned. He's also a doubt for the Asia tour at the end of July - he's unlikely to be there with the team [@Plettigoal, @SkySportNews] pic.twitter.com/0ReLlnFTWB — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 7, 2023

