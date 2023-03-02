Bayern Munich extends Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting's contract with hefty pay rise - report

The big announcement tweet from Plettenberg's Twitter feed, stated: "!Excl. News Choupo-Moting: TOTAL agreement NOW! He will extend his contract until 2024! NO option for one year more. The 33 y/o striker will get a significant pay raise as reported. Announcement soon. "This season: 25 matches, 16 goals & 4 assists." The 33-year-old Cameroonian striker joined the club as a backup from PSG, but has emerged as a key player, especially in the absence of Robert Lewandowski who joined Barcelona in July 2022. Choupo-Moting has made the jersey no.9 his own, resisting any competition from Sadio Mane, Thomas Muller, or Mathys Tel. His exceptional scoring record this season has earned him a significant pay rise, with his Bayern Munich salary doubling to around 10 million euros per year, according to German publication Bild. The Bild Tweet reads: "Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting will double his wages after signing a new contract until 2024, going from €5m to around €10m/year including bonuses (personal bouses: goals & assists and team bonuses: titles)" By signing Choupo-Moting to an extension, Bayern have quashed any rumours of a pursuit for Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane or other recognized strikers like Dusan Vlahovic and Victor Osimhen. Choupo-Moting may not be a young striker, but he is effective in his role, and the club seemed satisfied with his performance. This move has also given Mathys Tel time to grow into the future striker position at Bayern instead of being replaced by a new signing from abroad. With his new deal, Choupo-Moting has secured his future at the club, and Bayern Munich have secured a reliable backup for Lewandowski.

