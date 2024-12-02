Bayern Munich director confirms extension talks with Barcelona target – ‘We’re positive’

Joshua Kimmich is one of the hottest prospects in the market right now, with the midfielder’s contract at Bayern Munich expiring at the end of the season.

Barcelona are among the clubs keeping close tabs on the German’s situation at Bayern, hoping to sign him on a free transfer in 2025.

However, in a major blow for Barça, it appears the player is inching closer to a potential contract renewal with Bayern.

Kimmich has already confirmed that he will soon take a final call on his future in the upcoming January transfer window. And now, it seems Bayern are growing confident of tying him down to a new deal.

Bayern director on Kimmich future

When asked about the future of Kimmich and Jamal Musiala, Bayern Munich director Stefan Freund sounded rather confident.

What’s in store for Kimmich next year? (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

“We’re in good talks with both Musiala and Kimmich, we’re positive to extend their contracts,” he said (h/t Fabrizio Romano).

“Of course, our wish would be to complete the deals as soon as possible,” he added.

Freund’s statement is enough to indicate that Bayern Munich are confident of convincing Kimmich to sign a new deal in Bavaria.

Hence, there is a good chance Barcelona may have to look elsewhere, in their search for a new midfielder.

The Catalans’ only hope of getting back in the Kimmich pursuit is to leverage Hansi Flick, who has a good relationship with Kimmich as they two have worked together in the past.

However, Flick could easily become powerless if Kimmich backs himself to continue in Germany during the remainder of his career.