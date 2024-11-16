Bayern Munich defender denies Real Madrid deal

Reports linking Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies with a move to Real Madrid have been firmly dismissed by his agent, Nedal Huoseh while speaking to Philipp Kessler.



Recent claims in MARCA suggested that Davies had reached a verbal agreement with Madrid, with only formalities left to finalise the deal once the January transfer window opens.



However, Huoseh has refuted these assertions, emphasising that no agreement has been reached with any club.



“This is not true,” Huoseh clarified. “Though the player has many options, we have not agreed terms with any club. Bayern could also remain an option. Any reports suggesting otherwise are incorrect.”



His comments leave the door open for a potential contract extension with Bayern, even as speculation over Davies’ future intensifies.



Davies, whose contract with Bayern expires in less than six months, has long been on Real Madrid’s radar.



The Spanish giants identified him as a key target nearly 18 months ago and have reportedly communicated their expectations. Madrid’s stance remains firm: if Davies desires a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, he must reject interest from other clubs to demonstrate his commitment.



Christian Falk recently shed light on the situation via the Bayern Insider podcast where he revealed that Die Roten have issued an ultimatum to Davies — either accept their final contract offer or secure a move elsewhere.



Barcelona and Manchester United are thought to be among Alphonso Davies’ potential suitors, with the Red Devils demonstrating their knack for attracting top talent after successfully steering Leny Yoro away from Real Madrid in the past.



Davies’ future remains uncertain as Bayern weigh their options amid growing external interest.



Bayern Munich face a crucial decision on whether to intensify efforts to retain Alphonso Davies or begin planning for his departure, while Real Madrid keep a watchful eye on the situation, eager to secure a player they see as a long-term solution for their left-back position.



As January approaches, the speculation surrounding Davies is expected to intensify, but for now, his agent’s comments underline that no decision has been made.



Whether he stays in Munich or takes his talents elsewhere, Davies’ next move will undoubtedly be one of the most anticipated developments of the upcoming transfer window.

